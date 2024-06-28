MaXXXine Director and Stars Talk Completing the Terrifying Trilogy

Filmmaker Ti West returned to the horror realm after an extended break back in 2022 with X. While audiences were excited enough by that movie, he surprised fans by revealing that he and star Mia Goth had also developed and filmed the prequel Pearl with the same crew that made X. Given that both films were major hits with audiences and critics, expectations for the final chapter in the trilogy, MaXXXine, were quite high, and while those expectations from audiences might not have impacted the development of the movie's story, West detailed how there was a different type of pressure to honor what came before. MaXXXine lands in theaters on July 5th.

"I wouldn't say the development [was impacted]. Having made the other two movies with nobody knowing they existed, it was a very different experience making the third one with everybody knowing that it was coming," West confirmed to ComicBook of what made bringing MaXXXine to life different from its predecessors. "So everyone was putting out information of who was in the movie, what the movie might be about, and things like that."

He continued, "And then there was just a little bit more pressure. I think the idea that people were actually waiting for this movie, instead of surprising people was certainly a little bit more ... It wasn't a burden, but certainly a weight to carry when writing it, and making it. Whether it tops the other movies or, at the very least, stays at the same level, where people could say and argue which one's their favorite. And the scope of this movie was so much bigger, so I was really trying to deliver on something that the other movies didn't have, so it was hard-earned in that way, but worth it."

MaXXXine is described, "In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past."

While Goth returns to reprise her role, the movie also added a number of new cast members, including performer Moses Sumney making his feature-film debut.

"I've been wanting to get into it and really timid about really pursuing what my first thing would be, because it's so difficult to find rich characters to play, especially as a Black actor," Sumney shared of how he knew MaXXXine was the project he wanted to make his debut with. "And what I loved about this character is that he's a nerd and, truly at heart, I am a loser. You never really stop being the nerdy loser you are as a teenager and, in this business, we're all wearing these masks, and I appreciate it. I felt really seen by the character and I thought that I could connect something and bring something really real to it. I think that Ti's writing was just so excellent across all three films, but especially the character-building in this film is really excellent."

Throughout X, Maxine proclaimed how she deserved to be a star, while MaXXXine explored her first major foray into Hollywood. Giancarlo Esposito plays her agent Teddy, who goes to greater lengths than a normal agent might in order to protect and care for Maxine.

"For Teddy Knight, he certainly sees something special in Maxine. He sees a desire, and he sees a commitment, and he sees someone who really wants to get there," Esposito expressed of his character. "I think he also relates to the demons behind her eyes. He sees her soul, because I think he understands that he has had some demons, and look where he's got to. So I really love the part of the story that is so linked up in how human beings relate to each other and he's someone who believes in her more than anyone and gives her hope when she's in distress in those moments. He says, 'Look, I'm going to take care of it,' because she proved it, right? We're so often asked to prove it, and if you can show it and prove it to someone that you really do want it that badly. And not only do you want it, but you've done the work."

He added, "I love this scene where she's sitting there with the highlighter in bed; that's my life. I fall asleep with paper. And then you cut, and it's the morning and the paper. That's me. Right? So I mean, it really is -- I'm learning three things at one time. I'm on the plane, and that's how you do it. It's that kind of commitment. We can say we want it, but when you prove you want it, and she shows me that she really does want it, I'm all for it. I'll do anything to have that happen for you."

MaXXXine also stars Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Halsey, Lily Collins, and Michelle Monaghan.

