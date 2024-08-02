Mia Goth’s MaXXXine Lands on Digital

One of the most anticipated horror movie releases of the summer was MaXXXine from filmmaker Ti West, as it marked the final chapter in a trilogy of films starring Mia Goth. A month after it was released in theaters, the movie is now available on Digital platforms, allowing audiences to either revisit the sendoff to Maxine Minx or to witness the finale for the first time. There’s no confirmed details on when the movie will hit physical media, but when it does, it will likely also come with behind-the-scenes special features that offer more insight into how the compelling trilogy was concluded.

MaXXXine is described, “In 1980s Hollywood, adult film star and aspiring actress Maxine Minx finally gets her big break. But as a mysterious killer stalks the starlets of Hollywood, a trail of blood threatens to reveal her sinister past.” Starring in the movie are Mia Goth, Kevin Bacon, Elizabeth Debicki, Giancarlo Esposito, Halsey, Lily Collins, Michelle Monaghan, and Moses Sumney.

MaXXXine is the third and seemingly final entry in the series that kicked off with X and was followed by Pearl. X focused on a group of friends who wanted to cash in on the popularity of adult videos by filming one for themselves on a remote farm, only for nearby residents to start killing them off. With that film starring Goth as Maxine, as well as Jenna Ortega, Kid Cudi, and Brittany Snow, it became an unexpected hit and was one of the best-reviewed horror movies of 2022.

To the surprise of many fans, with X being filmed while adhering to pandemic protocols in New Zealand, West and Goth realized they had the unique opportunity to film the prequel movie Pearl relatively easily and under a veil of secrecy, only for West to announce at the world premiere of X that Pearl would be landing in theaters months later. Pearl also starred Goth, as well as David Corenswet, and explored how the killer in X first dabbled in their violent tendencies.

X and Pearl have the strongest reviews from critics, with aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes calculating X as having 94% positive reviews and Pearl having 92% positive reactions. MaXXXine saw a dip in critical reactions, sitting at only 74% positive, but with a current worldwide box office total of $18.2 million, it has earned the most money of the trilogy.

MaXXXine is out now on Digital.

