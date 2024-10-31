Lasher is Hunting Witches in New Mayfair Witches Season 2 Trailer

The Mayfair family is in danger, and Rowan might be the only witch who can stop it. On Thursday — Halloween for those keeping track — AMC released a new trailer for Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches revealing that the latest threat to the family of witches is an old threat made flesh. That’s right, the demon Lasher, having been born into the world at the end of Season 1 is now posing an even bigger danger: he’s hunting Mayfair women and it’s going to be up to Rowan to kill the devil. You can check out the trailer for yourself below.

The trailer actually gives us a look at a few different elements of the upcoming second season for the Immortal Universe series. We’re given a look at Lasher’s rapid growth and development in to a man, a little bit of the bloody chaos he’s causing the Mayfairs, but more than that we also get a look at some of the new characters being introduced in Season 2. We get a brief look at Ben Feldman’s Sam “Lark” Larkin, Rowan’s (Alexandra Daddario) ex-boyfriend who re-enters her life in Season 2 and a solid look at Ted Levine’s Julien Mayfair — Cortland Mayfair’s (Harry Hamlin) deceased father who may play a significant role in things.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I find my way out and then a lot of very, very weird things happen to Cortland,’ Hamlin previously said about Cortland managing to survive being turned to stone by Rowan in the Season 1 finale. “My father is a new cast member, Ted Levine, who was Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs and is an extraordinary actor. I mean, watch out because it’s crazy.”

[RELATED: Is AMC’s The Talamasca Setting Up a Beloved Anne Rice Storyline (and Crossover?)]

Here’s the official description of Season 2 of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches: “Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, season two of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Huston). She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”

In addition to Feldman and Levin, new cast members for Season 2 include Thora Birch and Alyssa Jirrels. Series stars Daddario, Hamlin, Huston, and Tongayi Chirisa return as well. Additionally, fans of AMC’s overall Immortal Universe of series based upon Anne Rice’s novels can expect a bit of a crossover with Interview With the Vampire in Season 2. Showrunner Esta Spalding confirmed during the series’ NYCC panel earlier this month that Season 2 will see an appearance by Felix (Gabriel Freilich), Lestat de Lioncourt’s fledgling vampire viewers first met during the Season 2 finale of Interview With the Vampire.

Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches Season 2 premieres January 5, 2025, on AMC and AMC+.