Mayfair Witches: Harry Hamlin Teases Cortland’s Fate in Season 2

The end of Mayfair Witches‘ first season saw Cortland Mayfair (Harry Hamlin) get his comeuppance when, after his various misdeeds have come to light, Rowan doesn’t kill Cortland but instead turns him to stone. However, the recently-released preview for Season 2 of the AMC series teased that Cortland might not exactly be a statue for long — and according to Hamlin, things will get very weird for Cortland in Season 2. Speaking with Collider, Hamlin said Cortland finds his way out, but there’s a lot that happens to his character going forward.

“I find my way out and then a lot of very, very weird things happen to Cortland,” Hamlin explained.

“My father is a new cast member, Ted Levine, who was Buffalo Bill in Silence of the Lambs and is an extraordinary actor,” he continued, referencing the addition of Levine’s Julian Mayfair. “I mean, watch out because it’s crazy.”

Hamlin previously spoke with ComicBook at the end of Season 1, suggesting at that time that Cortland “always gets what he wants” and even then said that however Cortland’s stone situation resolved, it would be “cool”.

“I think that Cortland always gets what he wants,” Hamlin told ComicBook. “He has been playing the long game, but he gets a curveball when he is diagnosed with ALS. And ALS is a death sentence, and he knows that, so he’s got to make a deal with Lasher to somehow get Lasher to cure him of ALS. He’s a very manipulative dude, Cortland. And he has to somehow corral this family of females. But he has his ways and his means that he has learned over his lifetime how to manipulate them. And I think at some point he’s also terrified, even though he’s sort of cured at the end of the episode. He’s terrified that, apparently, I’m conscious as I’m frozen there, and I know what’s going on but I can’t move a muscle so I’m terrified I may stay in that same position for the rest of my days. I don’t know how that’s going to be resolved exactly, but I know it’s going to be cool.”

What is Season 2 of Mayfair Witches About?

Here’s how AMC describes Season 2 of Mayfair Witches: “Based on Anne Rice’s Lives of the Mayfair Witches, Season 2 of Mayfair Witches continues the journey of Rowan Mayfair (Daddario) after she has unwittingly given birth to the demon Lasher (Jack Huston),” it reads. “She is determined to understand what he has become — human or monster? — and to use him to fulfill her purpose as a healer, but when tragedy strikes, she must put aside her own desires and fight to protect her family.”