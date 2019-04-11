Michael Myers Takes on Jason Voorhees in Viral Fan Film

Years after Jason Voorhees and Freddy Krueger took it outside, and less than a year after a critically acclaimed sequel/reboot of the Halloween franchise, the YouTubers at Radical Talent have put together a short fan film “with no budget” that pits Voorhees against Halloween baddie Michael Myers, maybe the closest thing to Voorhees that exists in the mainstream canon of big-hit slasher movies. Titled Michael vs. Jason: Evil Emerges, the film has more than 1.8 million views since it was uploaded less than a week ago and generally very positive responses from viewers on YouTube. Radical Talent is taking that goodwill into the comments and asking for ideas for a follow-up.

In the latest Halloween, “A British documentary crew comes to the States to visit Michael in prison for a retrospective of the maniac’s night of terror — but their project becomes way more interesting when Myers escapes custody, retrieves his signature mask and seeks revenge on Laurie, with others naturally being part of his impressive career body count along the way. In the decades following the fateful Halloween night that forever altered the former babysitter’s life, Laurie has armed and prepped herself for Michael’s inevitable return — to the detriment of her family, including daughter Karen and granddaughter Allyson.”

Since the series’ debut in 1978, fans have grown accustomed to seeing essentially the same story structure unfold repeatedly. The original film saw Michael Myers escape a mental institution and return to his hometown on Halloween night, killing off teens that crossed his path. With the exception of Halloween III: Season of the Witch, the only film devoid of Myers, each follow-up film and Rob Zombie’s remake series followed this structure. The latest film ignores the events of all sequels, taking place 40 years after Laurie Strode (Jamie Lee Curtis) was mysteriously targeted by the masked killer.

On Jason’s side of things, there has not been a new movie in 10 years, since the 2009 attempted reboot of the franchise. There are films, a TV series, and video games rumored to be in development, but it is not currently clear which, if any, will emerge soon.

