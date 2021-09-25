Midnight Mass Star Rahul Kohli Shares Cringe-Worthy Excerpt From Review

Midnight Mass was released this weekend and it marks the third Netflix limited series from horror director Mike Flanagan. The new show is already “Certified Fresh” on Rotten Tomatoes with a 94% critics score and a 70% audience score. ComicBook.com’s own Charlie Ridgely gave the show a 5 out of 5 and called it Flanagan’s “career-best work.” Flanagan is known for working with a lot of the same actors, so you’ll recognize some Midnight Mass stars from The Haunting of Hill House and The Haunting of Bly Manor. One such actor is Rahul Kohli, who Flanagan fans know as Owen from Bly Manor. The actor plays Sheriff Hassan in Midnight Mass, a Muslim who is subjected to a lot of racism from the small Christian community he’s trying to protect. One of the locals frequently calls him Sharif, referring to the famous Egyptian film actor, Omar Sharif, who was known for Lawrence of Arabia and Doctor Zhivago. Last night, Kohli took to Instagram to share a cringe-worthy excerpt from a Midnight Mass review. Apparently, one outlet thought Kohli’s character’s name was actually Omar Sharif.

“Oh no,” Kohli captioned the post. “I’m screaming,” he added with some cry-laughing emojis. Kohli’s co-star, Henry Thomas, commented on the post, “You were also amazing as Dr. Zhivago.” You can read the review excerpt in the post below:

Midnight Mass stars Flanagan’s wife and frequent collaborator Kate Siegel (The Haunting of Hill House, Hush), Kristin Lehman (The Killing), Samantha Sloyan (Grey’s Anatomy), Rahul Kohli (iZombie, The Haunting of Bly Manor), Annabeth Gish (West Wing, The Haunting of Hill House), Zach Gilford (Friday Night Lights), Hamish Linklater (The Big Short), Henry Thomas (E.T., The Haunting of Hill House), and more. You can check out a synopsis below:

“Midnight Mass tells the tale of a small, isolated island community whose existing divisions are amplified by the return of a disgraced young man (Gilford) and the arrival of a charismatic priest (Linklater). When Father Paul’s appearance on Crockett Island coincides with unexplained and seemingly miraculous events, a renewed religious fervor takes hold of the community – but do these miracles come at a price?”

“This is actually my third project with Mike, because I did a film called ‘Before I Wake’ with him way back in the day,” Gish recently explained to ComicBook.com. “I think he is a really magnificent writer who brings authentic characters to life with an elevated sense of drama. You’re still rooted in reality, it just is very easy to play his characters because they’re written so authentically.”

Midnight Mass is now streaming on Netflix.