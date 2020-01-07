The Haunting of Hill House Director Helming All Episodes of New Series Midnight Mass

Filmmaker Mike Flanagan has become a major force in the horror world in recent years, delivering terrifying tales on screens both big and small, with Flanagan himself confirming that he will be directing all seven episodes of the new Netflix series Midnight Mass. Thanks to films like Oculus, Hush, and Gerald’s Game, audiences quickly became admirers of his style, largely thanks to the ways in which he injects plenty of emotion into each story, a trend which continued with his 2018 TV series The Haunting of Hill House on Netflix. Last year, Flanagan delivered audiences the sequel to Stephen King’s The Shining with Doctor Sleep.

The filmmaker took to Twitter to confirm, “Heading back to Vancouver to finish The Haunting of Bly Manor, and to start Midnight Mass. 2020 is already shaping up to be pretty damn busy… can’t wait to show y’all what we’re up to.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

While fans were excited to learn that a second season of Hill House, titled “The Haunting of Bly Manor,” was on the way, some were disappointed that Flanagan was handing over directorial duties to other filmmakers. Luckily, we’ll still get his signature style of horror with Midnight Mass.

“Only directing one episode of Bly, we brought in some awesome filmmakers to helm it,” Flanagan confirmed on Twitter. “But I’m directing all episodes of Midnight Mass.”

The new series is described, “Midnight Mass follows an isolated island community that experiences miraculous events — and frightening omens — after the arrival of a charismatic, mysterious young priest.”

The first season of The Haunting of Hill House adapted Shirley Jackson’s novel The Haunting, exploring a group of siblings who, as children, grew up in what would go on to become the most famous haunted house in the country. Now adults, and forced back together in the face of tragedy, the family must finally confront the ghosts of their past — some of which still lurk in their minds while others may actually be stalking the shadows of Hill House.

The new season of the series takes place at Bly mansion, the setting for the Henry James psychological gothic horror novella The Turn of the Screw, which takes place almost entirely at the old country mansion. It is there where two young orphans are looked after by a young governess and by whom most of the story is narrated by.

Stay tuned for details on Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!