Netflix’s Choose Or Die Trailer Released

Netflix just booted up a trailer for Choose or Die. The streamer is dipping back into the well-worn well of 1980s survival horror for a video-game flavored take on the genre. Iola Evans plays a curious coder who stumbles upon a cursed computer game called Curs>r. As you would expect, some bad things unfold when she boots it up and the town begins to unravel because of the malignant code. Asa Butterfield arrives to help complete the dangerous challenges. Curiously, Robert Englund is credited for the movie, even though he’s more of floating voice in the trailer. Toby Meakins is attached to direct and Simon Allen penned the spooky tale. Fans of the genre will be pleased to see a horror mainstay attached to a project so clearly indebted to his prior work with A Nightmare on Elm Street. You can check out the trailer for yourself down below.

Comicbook.com actually had the chance to speak with Englund about his career. He’s beyond pleased that Freddy Kruger has become an icon of horror.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Freddy’s an amalgamation of [filmmaker] Wes Craven’s experiences,” Englund previously told ComicBook.com. “I think that there was a bully in his school named Fred Krueger. And I think when Wes chose the name for his bogeyman, he liked a Germanic aspect. Frederick Krueger, very tectonic. And I think that part of that is that Fred — that there’s always been a bit of — a dark side of the Grimm’s fairy tale to the fable of Freddy Krueger, the ‘Nightmare on Elm Street.’”

He added, “The other part is that there was a point in time when Johnny Carson was doing Freddy Krueger jokes and Freddy Krueger was on the cover of MAD Magazine and Freddy Krueger was in the Sunday funnies, in some of the more bizarre strips. And he was the subject of just about hundreds of rap lyrics in the ’90s and the early 2000s. He becomes … Wes doesn’t own him anymore, and I don’t own him anymore, and New Line Cinema no longer owns him anymore. He’s just part of the American vernacular. I think that’s where it gets confusing for some people, especially a younger generation comes along, and they see an old DVD lying around or they watch it on a Halloween marathon. And they think that maybe it was based on something true like Ted Bundy, a true serial killer story.”

Netflix describes the movie right here, “After firing up a lost 80s survival horror game, a young coder unleashes a hidden curse that tears reality apart, forcing her to make terrifying decisions and face deadly consequences.”

Are you digging the throwback horror vibes with Choose or Die? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!