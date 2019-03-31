Netflix’s ‘The Silence’ Trailer Gives Serious ‘Bird Box’ Vibes

After the overnight success of Bird Box, it was only but a matter of time before another horror movie came along attempting to be the next viral sensation. Netflix hopes to have a solid horror follow-up in The Silence, an original to the streaming service starring Kiernan Shipka and Stanley Tucci. A hybrid of Bird Box and A Quiet Place, The Silence follows a family as they try living through a post-apocalyptic world where invading creatures hunt you down based on sound.

According to numbers released by Netflix — and subsequently backed up by Nielsen Ratings — a whopping 26 million “unduplicated viewers” ended up watching Bird Box over the course of the first seven days, something the streaming giant is likely trying to replicate with this flick. While it had been in production prior to the release of Bird Box, it has the makings of a movie perfectly capable of going viral.

Based on the Tim Lebbon novel of the same name, The Silence stars Kiernan Shipka, Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, and John Corbett. John R. Leonetti (Mortal Kombat: Annihilation) directs on a script from Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

“When the world is under attack from terrifying creatures who hunt their human prey by sound, 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who lost her hearing at 13, and her family seek refuge in a remote haven. But they discover a sinister cult who are eager to exploit Ally’s heightened senses.”

The Silence is set for release on April 10th.

