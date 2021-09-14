Netflix Releases Chilling Trailer for New Slasher There’s Someone Inside Your House

Netflix is celebrating Spooky Season by releasing a bunch of new original shows and movies over the course of the next six weeks. This includes a new original film each and every Wednesday during that time. One of those upcoming originals is called There’s Someone Inside Your House, and it looks to bring the thrills when it arrives on October 6th. Though there are still a few more weeks until it arrives, Netflix debuted the chilling trailer for There’s Someone Inside Your House this week.

The new trailer, which you can watch above, brings a new twist to the classic slasher genre. The teenagers in the movie are plagued by a killer who looks just like them, making solving the mystery of the murderer’s identity seem impossible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The film stars The Walking Dead‘s Sydney Park alongside Théodore Pellerin, Asjha Cooper, Dale Whibley, Jesse LaTourette, Diego Josef, Burkely Duffield, Sarah Dugdale, William MacDonald, Andrew Dunbar, and Markian Tarasiuk. Patrick Brice directed There’s Someone Inside Your House, with a screenplay from Henry Gayden. The film is based on the novel by Stephanie Perkins.

Here’s Netflix’s official synopsis for There’s Someone Inside Your House:

“Makani Young has moved from Hawaii to quiet, small-town Nebraska to live with her grandmother and finish high school, but as the countdown to graduation begins, her classmates are stalked by a killer intent on exposing their darkest secrets to the entire town, terrorizing victims while wearing a life-like mask of their own face.With a mysterious past of her own, Makani and her friends must discover the killer’s identity before they become victims themselves.”

Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen produce There’s Someone Inside Your House for 21 Laps, with James Wan and Michael Clear producing for Atomic Monster. Brendan Ferguson, Emily Morris, and Judson Scott serve as executive producers, with writer Henry Gayden serving as co-producer.

What do you think of the first trailer for There’s Someone Inside Your House? Will you be checking out the movie when it arrives next month? Let us know in the comments!

There’s Someone Inside Your House debuts on Netflix on October 6th.