Hit Thriller Yellowjackets Is Heading to Netflix

One of the most chilling thrillers on television is making its way to Netflix. Yellowjackets, the Showtime original series that stole the attention of TV fans when it launched a couple of years ago, tells the story of a group of teenage girls who get stranded in the wilderness after a plan crash — and how their decisions come back to haunt them two decades later. The series has been hit across its first two seasons, with a third one still on the way, but it will not get the opportunity to reach a much bigger audience on Netflix.

Sunday, September 1st saw Netflix announce that Yellowjackets would be added to its streaming roster in the United States in one month. Starting October 1st, the first season of Yellowjackets will be available to stream on Netflix, hoping to replicate or surpass the recent success of fellow Showtime product Your Honor, which spent weeks as one of Netflix’s most-watched titles.

Yellowjackets tells its twisted tale in two timelines, following a high school girls’ soccer team whose plane crashes deep in the wilderness of Canada, leaving them to fend for themselves for 19 months. While that story is set in the 1990s, the second timeline follows the survivors of the accident in the present day. Many of the decisions they made in the woods, and the things they encountered, have returned to haunt them.

Only the first season of Yellowjackets is being added to Netflix next month, so fans who catch on and want to continue the story will still need a subscription to Paramount+ to stream Season 2.

New on Netflix

Yellowjackets may not be hitting Netflix’s streaming roster until sometime in October, but the start of September on Sunday morning brought a bunch of brand new additions to the service.

September 1st saw a slew of movies join Netflix’s lineup. Those new additions include Field of Dreams, Magic Mike, Sonic the Hedgehog, 300, Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, and the first three Jaws movies. You can check out the complete list of September 1st additions below!

