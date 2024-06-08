Yellowjackets Star Christina Ricci Says Season 3 Will Be "Brutal"

Production is underway on the third season of Showtime's Yellowjackets and if fans of the series thought that the second season of the hit series were intense, star Christina Ricci says that fans should brace themselves. Ricci told The Hollywood Reporter that Season 3 will not even be more shocking than previous seasons, but it will be brutal as well and, as she put it, "extremely Yellowjackets-y".

"This season is going to be even more shocking and surprising than the previous seasons," Ricci said. "It's definitely going to be brutal. But they also put a lot of comedy into it. So, I think it's just going to be… extremely Yellowjackets-y."

Ricci also said that filming the third season of Yellowjackets has been a little bittersweet as, this time around, they're doing it without Juliet Lewis. At the end of Season 2, Lewis' character, Natalie, was accidentally killed by Ricci's Misty. Ricci said that filming has been "sad" without Lewis.

"We bonded and spent so much time together, and we just really loved each other. It was really sad for her character to be killed off," Ricci said. "Even now, we've filmed a couple of episodes, and it's sad without Juliet."

What is Yellowjackets About?

Yellowjackets tells the story of a team of high school girls soccer players who survive a plane crash deep in the Canadian wilderness. Set in two timelines — the late 1990s when the crash occurs and the present day — Yellowjackets follows their survival in the wilderness as well as their lives decades later where they try to deal what happened during that harrowing time as well as its impact as events reveal that what began int he wilderness still isn't over just yet. The series is written by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson.

Not a lot is yet known about Season 3 of Yellowjackets, though director Karyn Kusama previously teased that the season could begin to see the teen survivors in the 1990s storyline make their return to the world and the immediate aftermath of that.

"I've been so excited by this," Kusama said. "The concept of that immediate aftermath of re-entry into the world, to me, there's a whole season worth of material there. And the fact that this is such a long game that each of these characters is facing, in terms of reorienting themselves to whatever normalcy is supposed to be. I'm sure we're going to learn that their normal is a lot different than our normal. There's a lot that needs to be figured out between Season 2 and Season 3."