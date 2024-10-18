Wolf Man Full Trailer Offers Best Look Yet at Universal Monster Reboot

The Wolf Man (2025) full trailer has been released by Universal Pictures and you can watch it below! Director Leigh Whannell is continuing the re-invention of the Universal Monsters brand he began with the Invisible Man (2020) remake, with a dark tale about a father infected with the curse of man-turned-beast, and the threat he poses to this family. The teaser trailer for Wolf Man (2025) got horror fans buzzing – and mainstream audiences seem to be taking notice now that the film has been given an R-rating.

The full trailer for Wolf Man (2025) starts with a very intense scene, which shows the protagonist family hanging over a cliff in a moving truck, after being attacked by a werewolf. The mother (Julia Carner), father (Christopher Abbott), and daughter (Matilda Firth) escape the truck, but not before the dad is wounded in the attack. When they hold up in a nearby house, the threat begins to grow from within as the dad starts to succumb to the werewolf infection, forcing the mother and daughter to try and escape.

Wolf Man (2025) Full Story Synopsis

This newly released synopsis for Wolf Man breaks down the deeper subplots and themes of its story:

Golden Globe nominee Christopher Abbott (Poor Things, It Comes at Night) stars as Blake, a San Francisco husband and father, who inherits his remote childhood home in rural Oregon after his own father vanishes and is presumed dead. With his marriage to his high-powered wife, Charlotte (Emmy winner Julia Garner; Ozark, Inventing Anna), fraying, Blake persuades Charlotte to take a break from the city and visit the property with their young daughter, Ginger (Matlida Firth; Hullraisers, Coma). But as the family approaches the farmhouse in the dead of night, they’re attacked by an unseen animal and, in a desperate escape, barricade themselves inside the home as the creature prowls the perimeter. As the night stretches on, however, Blake begins to behave strangely, transforming into something unrecognizable, and Charlotte will be forced to decide whether the terror within their house is more lethal than the danger without.

Like Invisible Man, it seems Whannell is channeling a lot of modern themes about relationship dynamics and gender into the metaphors behind the monster-horror. There’s a lot of juicy potential in the premise of San Francisco tech and/or entrepreneur types (Invisible Man connection?) having to confront repressed anger and tap into primal savagery far removed from digital life. The synopsis is right to include the accolades that Abbott and Garner have received, as both are bubbling talents – and both are set to got mainstream in Marvel movie projects (Kraven the Hunter and Fantastic Four, respectively).

Of course, the design of the Wolf Man creature(s) will have a lot to do with whether this film succeeds or fails. Invisible Man nailed the concept with creepy and creative sequences of stalking and assault using a tech-based invisibility suit; Wolf Man has classic makeup and effects challenge to meet – one that not every adaptation gets right (see

The supporting cast of Wolf Man includes Sam Jaeger (The Handmaid’s Tale), Ben Prendergast (The Sojourn Audio Drama) and Benedict Hardie (The Invisible Man). Leigh Whannell also co-wrote the screenplay alongside Corbett Tuck, Lauren Schuker Blum & Rebecca Angelo (Dumb Money). Blumhouse Pictures produces the film alongside Universal.

Wolf Man will be in theaters on January 17, 2025.