Original Nightmare on Elm Street Getting an Uncut 4K Release This Halloween Season

Wes Craven’s iconic horror film A Nightmare on Elm Street is finally getting the 4K treatment. Warner Bros. Home Entertainment announced on Thursday that the 40th anniversary of the original would be celebrated with a brand new remaster and home release. Freddy Krueger’s debut is being released in High Dynamic Range for the very first time, and will be made available both digitally and with a 4K disc.

The new 4K remaster of A Nightmare on Elm Street will be released digitally through VOD retailers on October 1st. Two weeks later, the physical 4K blu-ray will be released, both in traditional packaging and a limited edition steelbook.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This 4K release will include both the theatrical and an “uncut” version of A Nightmare on Elm Street. This additional version will be unrated with a small amount of additional unrated footage.

As far as special features go, this Nightmare on Elm Street anniversary release has quite a few extras available on both the digital and disk versions. The only downside is that none of the included features are new. Every extra that comes with the Nightmare on Elm Street 4K edition was already part of a previous release. You can check out the full rundown of those special features below!

Ready Freddy Focus Points

Commentary with Wes Craven, Robert Englund Heather Langenkamp, Ronnie Blakely, Robert Shaye, and Sarah Risher

Commentary with Wes Craven, Heather Langenkamp, John Saxon, and Jacques Haitkin

Alternate endings

The House that Freddy Built: The Legacy of New Line Horror

Never Sleep Again: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Night Terrors: The Origins of Wes Craven’s Nightmares

Not only was Wes Craven’s A Nightmare on Elm Street a big success upon its release in 1984, earning more than $57 million at the box office against a budget of $1 million, but it also spawned one of the largest slasher franchises in history. The Elm Street franchise consists of nine total films since 1984, with the most recent being a remake of the original released in 2010. That includes the fan-favorite crossover film Freddy vs. Jason in 2003.

After helming the original and launching the franchise, Craven returned to Elm Street a decade later with Wes Craven’s New Nightmare, a meta take on his classic slasher that depicted Freddy as a movie character that invades the dreams of people in the real world.