No One Will Save You Director Reveals Hilarious Alien Codenames

No One Will Save You is now streaming on Hulu, and the new sci-fi/horror follows Kaitlyn Dever as a woman named Brynn who finds herself in the middle of an alien invasion. The film was written and directed by Brian Duffield, who also wrote Love & Monsters and Underwater, which means he's no stranger to creature features. Recently, Duffield talked to ComicBook.com about how the aliens' designs came to be. In another interview with Fangoria, Duffield revealed the codenames they had for the different types of aliens while making the film, and they're pretty hilarious.

"It was the Grey, the Little F*cker, the Daddy Long Legs, and then the Parasite. That was the shorthand written into the script, and also on set. As in, 'Alright, bring out the Little F*cker," Duffield shared.

"It was first knowing that we were going to intro [the classic Grey] immediately, and then shortly thereafter kill him, and then have an hour left to go," Duffield added when asked about the reasons behind the different-looking aliens. "You don't want the audience to get too comfortable with the idea of, 'Well, she killed one, she could probably do it again.' So there's a little bit of that going on there."

He continued, "But then also, I really liked the idea that these guys aren't male or female. It's not like they come to earth and [it all breaks down] the same. I like that they have more of a tiered system. I don't think it's gender-specific, either, but that it's a multi-species situation with different types [of alien] all living in a harmonious way. Not like humans and pets, but just kind of like: you have the Grey, you have the Little F*ckers, you have the Daddy Long Legs, and each has their own very specific role in the society that you'll never see."

Brian Duffield Talks Creature Design in No One Will Save You:

During ComicBook.com's chat with Duffield about No One Will Save You, we asked if the alien designs were how he had imagined them while creating the story.

"Yeah. I mean it's better in a lot of ways because so many people brought elements to it," Duffield explained. "I would never be able to come up with their dialect the way that Chris [Terhune] and Will [Files] did. And our creature design guys came up with the toes, which is one of my favorite parts of the movie." He continued, "When we did some mocap stuff, they came up with a lot of the more religious aspects and their hand motions. And so that was stuff I knew I wanted that element, but I didn't know how to convey it."

Duffield added, "And that was something where we have our 'daddy long legs' as we call him, doing kind of call signs and even some of the weird prayer positions other characters take, that was something that kind of just came out of the mocap thing, which was not something I wrote in, but it was something that I really – my kind of selling point to people was like, 'I want you to bring shit to me.' And then they did. And it's all in the movie. And so a lot of it is better than what I wanted because I got to hire really good people."

No One Will Save You is available to stream on Hulu.