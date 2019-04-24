‘NOS4A2’ Time-Lapse Video Depicts Zachary Quinto’s Transformation Into Charlie Manx

In Joe Hill’s novel NOS4A2, the concept of vampires are reimagined in creepy and exciting ways, with the story depicting all manner of supernatural events. The book’s antagonist, Charlie Manx, at times appears old and frail, while other scenes portray him as young and virile. In the new AMC adaptation of the novel, Zachary Quinto embodies the villain, who he easily portrayed in his younger form. For the elderly and decrepit version of the character, however, Quinto had to subject himself to an arduous makeup process. You can witness what that process was like in the new behind-the-scenes featurette above.

Per press release, “NOS4A2 introduces Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings), a gifted young woman who discovers she has a supernatural ability to find lost things. This ability puts her on a collision course with the evil and immortal Charlie Manx (Quinto). Manx is a supernatural villain who feeds off the souls of children then deposits what remains of them into Christmasland – a twisted place of Manx’s imagination where every day is Christmas Day and unhappiness is against the law. Vic strives to defeat Manx and rescue his victims – without losing her mind or falling victim to him herself.

“The series stars Emmy-nominated actor and producer Zachary Quinto (Star Trek, American Horror Story) and rising star Ashleigh Cummings (The Goldfinch). Emmy-nominated director Kari Skogland (The Handmaid’s Tale, Sons of Liberty) directed the first two episodes of the series. The cast also includes Olafur Darri Olafsson (Lady Dynamite) as Bing Partridge, Virginia Kull (The Looming Tower) as Linda McQueen, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher) as Chris McQueen, and Jahkara Smith (aka Sailor J) as Maggie Leigh.

AMC has previously delivered audiences impressive genre series like The Walking Dead and Preacher, in addition to prestige dramas like Mad Men and Breaking Bad. Hill himself shared his enthusiasm about the partnership in a statement when the adaptation was announced.

“I couldn’t be more excited about the forthcoming adaptation of NOS4A2,” Hill revealed in a statement. “I know it’s in good hands with showrunner Jami O’Brien: Her beautifully composed scripts show a writer at the height of her powers, one who has an exquisite touch with character and a relentless instinct for suspense. AMC‘s record speaks for itself: Who wouldn’t want to be in business with the Mad Men who Broke Bad and made The Dead Walk? And Tornante’s dedication to bringing singular visions to TV has freed everyone involved to do their best and truest work. I can’t wait to see Vic McQueen turn the throttle and go after Charlie Manx in 2019. Let’s ride.”

Check out the series premiere of NOS4A2 on AMC on June 2nd.

