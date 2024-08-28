Nosferatu: Gruesome New Look at Lily-Rose Depp Released

We are just four months away from the arrival of Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu in theaters and now, we’re getting a gruesome new look at Lily-Rose Depp in highly anticipated horror remake. In the image, shared on social media, Depp’s Ellen Hutter is seen with blood pouring from her mouth and eyes as though she’s been crying bloody tears. The image is captioned “HE IS COMING” and you can check it out for yourself below.

What is Nosferatu About?

Nosferatu is a new take on the 1922 classic silent film of the same name and tells the gothic tale of obsession between a haunted young woman and the terrifying vampire that’s infatuated her, causing untold horror in its wake. In addition to Depp, the film also stars Bill Skarsgård, Nicholas Hoult, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Emma Corrin, Ralph Ineson, Simon McBurney.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“It’s a scary film. It’s a horror movie. It’s a Gothic horror movie,” Eggers said about the film previously. “And I do think that there hasn’t been an old-school Gothic movie that’s actually scary in a while. And I think that the majority of audiences will find this one to be the case.”

He added, “It’s even more Ellen’s story than previous versions … And Lily-Rose is absolutely phenomenal.”

Eggers has also shared high praise for Skarsgård’s work in the film as the ancient Transylvanian vampire who stalks Depp’s character.

“I’ll say that Bill has so transformed, I’m fearful that he might not get the credit that he deserves because he’s just… he’s not there,” Eggers detailed of Skarsgård’s performance. “He felt like honouring who had come before him. It’s all very subtle … But I think the main thing is that he’s even more a folk vampire. In my opinion he looks like a dead Transylvanian nobleman, and in a way that we’ve never actually seen what an actual dead Transylvanian nobleman would look like and be dressed like.”

Skarsgård Has Previously Teased His “Gross” Take on the Character

“He’s gross,” Skarsgård confirmed to Esquire of his take on the character. “But it is very sexualized. It’s playing with a sexual fetish about the power of the monster and what that appeal has to you. Hopefully you’ll get a little bit attracted by it and disgusted by your attraction at the same time.”

He added, “I do not think people are gonna recognize me in it.”

Nosferatu hits theaters on December 25th.