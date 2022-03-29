On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors Clip Teases Unearthly Encounters (Exclusive)

While it’s one thing to claim to have spotted UFOs hovering high up in the sky, these aren’t the only encounters witnesses claim to have had with otherworldly craft, as there are countless documented instances of animals having undergone bizarre trauma. In the upcoming documentary On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors, filmmaker Seth Breedlove aims to shed light on the supposed phenomenon of cattle and other animals mysteriously being killed, or in some cases, having the blood drained from their bodies. You can check out an exclusive clip from the new documentary above before On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors hits Cable VOD and Digital HD on April 5th.

Do cattle mutilations still plague the American West? According to On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors, the latest documentary from Small Town Monsters, the phenomenon which was popularized through references in shows like The X-Files and Unsolved Mysteries, continues to this day. Today, cattle mutilations are thought to go hand in hand with mysterious objects in the skies (commonly referred to as UFOs or UAPs) and that’s what first brought indie documentary crew Small Town Monsters and investigator Shannon LeGro to the Miller Ranch in southern Colorado.

While filming this latest chapter in their series, LeGro and company found an unusual amount of activity centered around this particular ranch. Everything from odd lights seen in the air and on the ground, to unusual sounds, enigmatic government black helicopters, and even specific corners of the property that seemed to invite deadly accidents. At the heart of all this bizarre activity was a series of cattle mutilations that truly call into question what we think we know about the topic of UFOs and little green men from outer space.

Tom Miller, the property owner and lifelong rancher, claims that he’s lost at least 16 cattle in ways that defy logical explanations. Missing organs, precise laser-like cuts, and horrendous wounds are typically all that remains. In Night Visitors, LeGro and Small Town Monsters founder Seth Breedlove explore the property, as well as a mutilation site, and examine evidence left behind.

On the Trail of UFOs: Night Visitors hits Cable VOD and Digital HD on April 5th.

