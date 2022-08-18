Oscar Winner Ariana DeBose to Star in Blumhouse Thriller House of Spoils

Ariana DeBose is having quite a year. Not only did she win an Academy Award for playing Anita in Steven Spielberg's West Side Story, but she's also currently playing Maya in the fourth season of Westworld. Next year, she will be making her Marvel debut in Sony's Kraven the Hunter as Calypso, and today The Hollywood Reporter revealed she has joined the cast of Blumhouse and Prime Video's upcoming thriller, House of Spoils.

House of Spoils is a psychological thriller from director/writers Bridget Savage Cole and Danielle Krudy. DeBose will play "an ambitious chef who opens her first restaurant, a farm-to-table affair on a remote estate. She soon battles kitchen chaos, a dubious investor, crushing self-doubts, and the powerful spirit of the estate's previous owner threatening to sabotage her at every turn."

"Since Blow the Man Down, we have been huge fans of Bridget and Danielle's unique filmmaking voice and knew we needed to be a part of whatever they wanted to do next," Julie Rapaport, head of movies at Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

"New adventures🧑🏾‍🍳 So excited to dive in with Danielle, Bridget, Prime Video, Blumhouse, & our incredible producing team🙌🏾 Stepping out of my comfort zone... #swipe an actor prepares," DeBose wrote on Instagram earlier today. You can check out her post below:

As for Kraven the Hunter, Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play Kraven, and recently explained to The Hollywood Reporter how it will differ from his other comic book roles such as the titular character in Kick-Ass and Quicksilver in Avengers: Age of Ultron. During the chat, the actor also spoke about how the movie will be different from other comic book films in general and talked more about how it was shot on location.

"Kraven being shot entirely on location is going to make all the difference. It's going to add something really beautiful to our personal story. It also sets Kraven apart from that Marvel stage look. It's important for this character to be in the real world. It's important for the authenticity of the story. When you're running on streets barefoot, you take in those elements and play within that," Taylor-Johnson explained.

Stay tuned for more updates about House of Spoils, which is expected to premiere on Prime Video worldwide. Kraven the Hunter is currently slated to arrive in theaters on January 13, 2023.