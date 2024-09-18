Paramount+ Reveals Its Peak Screaming Lineup of Horror for Halloween

We're merely weeks away from October and that means Halloween fans are starting to plan all the ways in which they will embrace the spirit of All Hallow's Eve, and while some streaming platforms can be a bit tricky to navigate when it comes to finding seasonal offerings, Paramount+ has launched its slate of Peak Screaming titles to make the process effortless. The platform has hundreds of movies, TV series, and Halloween-centric episodes of content to dive into in the coming weeks, with Paramount+ also breaking down all of its horror content into various groups, from "Killer classics" to "Family Fright Night." You can check out what to expect from Paramount+'s Peak Screaming content below.

Per press release, "The heart-pounding Paramount+ Peak Screaming collection returns to the service today with a monster-sized lineup of thrills for audiences to enjoy this Halloween season. The popular collection expands each year and features more genre-defining hits and classics than ever before, with over 450 new originals, fan-favorite horror movies, and iconic Halloween episodes from beloved series. The seasonal collection will include the debut of the Paramount+ original film Apartment 7A (September 27th), a haunting prequel to the cult classic Rosemary's Baby; and SpongeBob SquarePants: Kreepaway Kamp (October 10th), a new hour-long special where, while at Kamp Koral for a reunion, SpongeBob and the gang are stalked by a mysterious figure lurking in the shadows as campers start disappearing one by one."

Some of the curated carousels of content include the following:

Big Screen's Big Screams: Box-office hits such as Smile, Pet Sematary (2019), A Quiet Place franchise, War of the Worlds, and Annabelle: Creation



New Releases: New frights such as A Quiet Place: Day One, The Last Voyage of the Demeter, Pet Sematary: Bloodlines, Scream VI, and Apartment 7A, which debuts on service and within the collection on Friday, September 27th



Slash Hits: Spine-tingling slashers such as Orphan: First Kill, Dexter, Pearl, Scream (2022), Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street, and selections from the Halloween franchise including Halloween VI: The Curse of Michael Myers and Halloween H20: 20 Years Later



Horror Heroines: Scream queens take the stage in films such as The Ring (2002), A Quiet Place: Day One, Why Women Kill, Crawl, Gothika, and It Follows



Flash Frights: 90 Minutes or Less: Bite-sized horror such as Cloverfield, The Crow, Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters, Beneath, and Friday the 13th: Part II



Killer Classics: Horror mainstays such as Rosemary's Baby (1968), The Blob (1988), Murder on The Orient Express (1974), King Kong (1976), Spawn, and To Catch a Thief (1955) as well as the first eight films of the Friday the 13th franchise

Suspenseful Series: Spooky seasons of Evil, Bargain, Criminal Minds, Yellowjackets, The Twilight Zone, Ghosts, and Dexter: New Blood

Family Fright Night: Scares for the whole family such as The Addams Family (1991), The Little Vampire, Sabrina the Teenage Witch, A Really Haunted Loud House, and Lemony Snicket's A Series of Unfortunate Events

Horror Comedies: Freaky films with a side of dark comedy such as the Scary Movie franchise, Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Weird Science, Clue, Love and Monsters, Vampire in Brooklyn, and Fido



Halloween Nickstalgia: Nostalgic episodes from Nickelodeon favorites including SpongeBob SquarePants, Hey Arnold!, Rugrats (1991), and Invader Zim

Critically Acclaimed: Lauded films such as Bound, Post Mortem, The Talented Mr. Ripley, Shutter Island, Super 8, and Zodiac

Psychological Horror: Mentally sinister movies such as Annihilation, American Psycho, Criminal Minds, Doctor Sleep, Don't Worry Darling, and mother!

Coming of Rage: High-school haunts such as Teen Wolf: The Movie, School Spirits, You're Killing Me, Jennifer's Body, The Faculty, and The Wrath of Becky



Costume Inspiration: Cosplay goals such as Gladiator, Pulp Fiction, Clueless, Tales of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Star Trek: Lower Decks, and Top Gun: Maverick



You can head to Paramount+'s Peak Screaming page to see everything being offered this year.

What titles are you most excited for? Contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter or on Instagram to talk all things Star Wars and horror!