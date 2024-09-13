Shudder Announces Its Season of Screams Streaming Lineup for Halloween

The horror platform is bringing fans a number of new and notable titles to get into the spooky spirit.

As we get closer and closer to Halloween, horror fans are keeping their eyes out for how their various streaming services will be celebrating the season, but Shudder fans know that they can keep the spirit alive all year long with its vast library of beloved and original titles. Still, the upcoming Halloween season means the service will be bringing audiences a variety of thrilling additions, which includes original movies like In a Violent Nature, Oddity, and V/H/S/Beyond, as well as original series like The Boulet Brothers' Dragula, Horror's Greatest, and The Creep Tapes. Additionally, every Friday will see Shudder TV broadcasting themed double features so fans across the world can host their own watch parties.

Per press release, "Shudder's Season of Screams features highly anticipated films such as the acclaimed In a Violent Nature, a new installment in the popular V/H/S franchise -- V/H/S/Beyond -- and the Russell Crowe-led The Exorcism, as well as a new season of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula and the debut of the highly anticipated series, The Creep Tapes from writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice. These new films and series join Shudder's extensive library, including the Friday the 13th franchise (all 8 films), the Rob Zombie catalog (all 7 films), cult-classic It Follows, the streaming return of Mike Flanagan's Hush, popular Halloween-set found footage horror The Houses October Built, and the addition of Chucky Season 3 to complete the full series availability."

"Also returning is Shudder's popular Halloween Hotline (Dates TBA). Whether viewers are looking for a slasher film, ghost story, or monster flick, Samuel Zimmerman, head of programming for Shudder, will be on hand to offer personalized picks for a perfectly scary weekend based on each caller's mood and preference. And the team behind the new Shudder original series, Horror's Greatest resurrects everyone's favorite jack-o'-lantern just in time for spooky season with The Rise of the Ghoul Log. The new hour-long video of the chilling, candlelit pumpkin sets the scene for horror fans beginning in October."

The schedule of themed double features on Shudder TV breaks down as follows:

September 13th: Neo-Slasher – In a Violent Nature and Lake Bodom

September 20th: Zombie Weekend – The Sadness and Undead

September 27th: Modern Master – Damian McCarthy's Oddity and Caveat

October 4th: Found Footage – V/H/S/Beyond and Hell House LLC

October 11th: Horrifying Households – Daddy's Head and Metamorphosis

October 18th: Shocking Scourges – MadS and Virus:32

October 25th: TBA

October 30th: Late Night with the Devil on Devil's Night

October 31st: Halloween on Halloween

November 1st: Day of the Dead on Day of the Dead – Day of the Dead Collection



New and notable titles coming to Shudder in the coming months include:

In a Violent Nature (Shudder Original Film) - New Film Premieres Friday, September 13th

When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year-old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem homes in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back -- along with anyone in his way. Groundbreaking gruesome slasher from writer and director Chris Nash (ABCs of Death 2).



Horror's Greatest (Shudder Original Series) – New Episodes Every Tuesday Until Season Finale on September 24th

Celebrating the very best the genre has to offer, Horror's Greatest is a deep dive into everything we love about horror. From fresh looks at classics to unearthing scores of hidden gems, this series has something for every fright film enthusiast. A gallery of ghoulish pros, including actors, directors, writers, composers, and special effects artists, draw on their unique knowledge to answer the big questions: What are the must-see films in horror's many sub-genres? What's the appeal of horror tropes, and how do today's filmmakers subvert our expectations? What shape does horror take in countries outside of the United States? The answers encompass the breadth of the nightmares we watch for our entertainment. The series features interviews with David Dastmalchian (Late Night with the Devil), Joe Hill (Locke & Key, NOS4A2), Tom Holland (Fright Night, Child's Play), Jenn Wexler (The Sacrifice Game, The Ranger), Jonah Ray Rodrigues (Destroy All Neighbors), Gigi Saul Guerrero (Satanic Hispanics, El Gigante), Alex Winter (Destroy All Neighbors), Tananarive Due (Horror Noire), Swanthula and Dracmorda Boulet (The Boulet Brothers Dragula), and more.

Tuesday Terror – new installment of Horror's Greatest paired with films featured in the episode will air every Tuesday in September at 9 p.m. ET on Shudder TV

Oddity (Shudder Original Film) – New Film Premieres Friday, September 27th

Dani is restoring an old castle in rural Cork County, Ireland, with her husband Ted, a doctor at a facility for the criminally insane. When Dani is brutally murdered, her blind occultist twin sister Darcy goes after those responsible using inherited haunted items as her tools of revenge. From writer/director Damian McCarthy (Caveat) and starring Carolyn Bracken and Gwilym Lee.



Hush (Shudder Library Film) – Film Premieres Tuesday, October 1st

A deaf and muted writer who retreated into the woods to live a solitary life must fight for her life in silence when a masked killer appears at her window.



The Houses October Built 2011 (Shudder Library Film) – New Documentary Premieres Tuesday, October 1st

Looking for a good fright for Halloween, five friends set off on a road trip to discover the scariest underground haunts. As their trip appears to reach a dead-end, whispers of a haunt like no other draws them to the darkest corners of haunted attractions.

The original, unreleased 2011 haunted house documentary that went on to inspire the cult theatrical release of the same name. The Houses October Built – Original Version goes deeper behind the scenes of extreme Halloween haunted attractions, introducing an entirely new narrative and unexpected conclusion.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula (Shudder Original Series) – New Season Premieres Tuesday, October 1st

Dubbed "Season 666," the next chapter of Emmy-nominated The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is the most ambitious and terrifying yet, with world-renowned actors and directors joining the judges' panel, raising the stakes to hellish new heights. Every episode promises spine-chilling, extreme physical feats that will push the cast of drag superstars to confront their darkest fears. This 10-episode season is bigger, bloodier, and more brutal than anything that's come before, featuring expanded "on location" challenges, twisted new themes for the floorshows, cinematic sequences dripping with dread, and innovative drag that will leave viewers gasping. Season six of the Shudder original series boasts a star-studded lineup of guest judges, including Jennifer Tilly (Actor, Bride of Chucky, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills), Mike Flanagan (Director, Midnight Mass, Haunting of Hill House), Jamie Clayton (Actor, Hellraiser), Tatiana Maslany (Actor, Orphan Black, She-Hulk), Don Mancini (Creator and Writer of Chucky), Justin Simien (Director, The Haunted Mansion, Dear White People), David Dastmalchian (Actor, Late Night with the Devil, Dune, Suicide Squad), Akela Cooper (Writer, Malignant, M3GAN, The Nun 2), Joe Bob Briggs & Darcy (Hosts of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs), Violet Chachki (RuPaul's Drag Race), Alaska Thunderfck (RuPaul's Drag Race), Tananarive Due (Author, Horror Historian), Darren Stein (Director, Jawbreaker), Mathieu Cote (Creator of Dead by Daylight), Landon Cider (Winner of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 3), and Niohuru X (Winner of The Boulet Brothers' Dragula Season 5).

V/H/S/Beyond (Shudder Original Film) – New Film Premieres Friday, October 4th

The popular film anthology will feature six new bloodcurdling tapes, placing horror at the forefront of a sci-fi-inspired hellscape.

Segments include:

"Stork": Directed by Jordan Downey, screenplay by Downey and Kevin Stewart



"Fur Babies": Written and directed by Christian Long and Justin Long



"Live and Let Dive": Directed by Justin Martinez, story by Martinez and Ben Turner, screenplay by Turner



"Dream Girl": Directed by Virat Pal, written by Pal and Evan Dickson



"Stowaway": Directed by Kate Siegel, written by Mike Flanagan



And a special presentation by Jay Cheel

Chucky (Shudder Library Series) – Season 3 Available Starting Friday, October 4th; Seasons 1 and 2 Currently Available on Shudder

The comedy horror-drama television series from Child's Play film franchise creator Don Mancini sees Chucky take Washington DC in Season 3 as the diabolical doll poses a threat to the President of the United States' staff.



Daddy's Head (Shudder Original Film) – New Film Premieres Friday, October 11th

In the wake of his father's untimely death, a young boy is left in the eerie solitude of a sprawling country estate with his newly widowed stepmother. His stepmother, struggling to navigate the overwhelming task of parenthood, grows distant, leaving their fragile bond at risk of collapse. Amidst the growing tension, the boy begins to hear unsettling sounds echoing through the corridors. Soon, he is haunted by the presence of a grotesque creature bearing a disturbingly familiar resemblance to his late father. But as the boy's warnings are dismissed as the imagination of a grieving child, the sinister entity tightens its grip on their crumbling lives.



MadS (Shudder Original Film) – New Film Premieres Friday, October 18th

Eighteen-year-old Romain has just graduated and makes a stop at his dealer's place to try a new pill. As he heads off to a party, he sees an injured woman on the side of the road and decides to help her, but when she gets in his car, she suddenly smashes her own head against the dashboard, bleeding out until she dies. Is this a bad trip? Or is it something else? One thing is for sure, it's only the beginning of the night.



Azrael (Shudder Original Film) – New Film Premieres Friday, October 25th

In a world in which no one speaks, a mysterious, devout community hunts down a young woman named Azrael who has escaped their imprisonment. Recaptured by its ruthless leaders, she is to be sacrificed to pacify an evil which resides deep within the surrounding wilderness -- but Azrael will stop at nothing to ensure her own freedom and survival. From the seeds of this gritty, relentless parable of sacrifice and salvation, comes an immersive, real-time, action horror tale from the visionary minds of Simon Barrett and E.L. Katz and starring Samara Weaving.



The Exorcism (Shudder Exclusive Film) – New Film Premieres Wednesday, October 30th

Academy Award-winner Russell Crowe stars as Anthony Miller, a troubled actor who begins to unravel while shooting a supernatural horror film. His estranged daughter, Lee (Ryan Simpkins), wonders if he's slipping back into his past addictions or if there's something more sinister at play. The film also stars Sam Worthington, Chloe Bailey, Adam Goldberg, and David Hyde Pierce.



The Creep Tapes (Shudder Original Series) – New Series Premieres Friday, November 15th

From writers and executive producers Mark Duplass and Patrick Brice, The Creep Tapes continues to unravel the mind of a secluded serial killer who lures videographers into his world with the promise of a paid job documenting his life. Unfortunately, as the tape rolls, the killer's questionable intentions surface with his increasingly odd behavior and the victims will learn they may have made a deadly mistake.

Shudder's Season of Screams kicks off today with In a Violent Nature.

