Pennywise Red Balloon Lamp is Perfect for IT CHAPTER TWO and Halloween

This creepy lamp is an officially licensed product based on Pennywise’s red balloon in Stephen King’s IT. With director Andy Muschietti’s IT CHAPTER TWO hitting theaters this Friday and Halloween just around the corner, now is the time to grab one. They’re available to pre-order right here for $41.99 with free shipping slated for October.

The USB-powered floating red balloon IT lamp will cast a ominous red glow in the room. Pair it with a disturbing Pennywise costume and an even more disturbing Pennywise dog costume, and you’ll have some serious Halloween ambiance brewing.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In IT CHAPTER TWO, 27 years after the Losers’ Club defeated Pennywise, he has returned to terrorize the town of Derry once more. Now adults, the Losers have long since gone their separate ways. However, kids are disappearing again, so Mike, the only one of the group to remain in their hometown, calls the others home. Damaged by the experiences of their past, they must each conquer their deepest fears to destroy Pennywise once and for all…putting them directly in the path of the clown that has become deadlier than ever.

Comicbook.com’s Brandon Davis sums up the film in his IT CHAPTER TWO review:

“Every thread leads to a third act culminating a near three-hour movie with some spectacle that’s hard to stay too invested in or get scared by when you might find yourself checking your watch. The final moments are clouded with CGI and flashing lights which, for some, might come with scares while, for others, it ends up losing a bit of the terror.

Fortunately, a surprising amount of heart is added to the finale, and the overall experience with the follow-up warrants the price of admission. Certain story points should have been expanded upon rather than others being scattered across the second act but director Andy Muschietti and company have crafted something fans of the first will get a kick out of, even if they aren’t as enamored with It as they were in 2017.”

IT CHAPTER TWO hits theaters this Friday, September 6th.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.