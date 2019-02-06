‘Pet Sematary’ and ‘Curse of La Llorona’ to Premiere at SXSW Film Festival

The South by Southwest Film Festival kicks off on March 8th in Austin, TX and it is bringing audiences some of the biggest horror films of the year. It was previously revealed that Jordan Peele’s Us would be kicking off the festival, with the latest announcement confirming that the new adaptation of Stephen King’s Pet Sematary would close the festival. The festival will also see the world premiere of The Curse of La Llorona, the new film from director Michael Chaves, who was tapped by James Wan to direct The Conjuring 3.

The festival regularly delivers audiences ambitious genre films from all across the world, though these films are typically relegated to their Midnighters selections, which typically premiere during late night screenings for audiences who thrive on content featuring all manner of frights. Last year’s festival kicked off with A Quiet Place, a crowd-pleasing genre hit that went on to become one of the more celebrated genre films of the year. Wes Anderson’s Isle of Dogs was the closing night film. Bookending the festival with horror solidifies the strength of the genre this year, thanks to SXSW recognizing the accomplishments of what can be done in the world of horror.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.

In The Curse of La Llorona, La Llorona creeps in the shadows and preys on the children, desperate to replace her own. As the centuries have passed, her desire has grown more voracious … and her methods more terrifying. In 1970s Los Angeles, La Llorona is stalking the night—and the children. Ignoring the eerie warning of a troubled mother suspected of child endangerment, a social worker and her own small kids are soon drawn into a frightening supernatural realm. Their only hope to survive La Llorona’s deadly wrath may be a disillusioned priest and the mysticism he practices to keep evil at bay, on the fringes where fear and faith collide.

Luckily, fans who aren’t attending the festival will get to see the horror movies in the following weeks. Us lands in theaters on March 22nd, Pet Sematary opens on April 5th, and The Curse of La Llorona opens on April 19th.

Which of these movies are you most excited to see? Let us know in the comments below or hit up @TheWolfman on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!