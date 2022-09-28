Pluto TV Releases Slate of Halloween Programming for October

As the temperatures outside start to drop, Halloween fans start planning how they'll be celebrating the upcoming season and which horror movies they'll be watching, with Pluto TV releasing details on all of the exciting stories viewers can check out all October long. The streamer will be showcasing frightening films every day at 8 p.m. on their various live channels, in addition to making a number of beloved movies available to stream on demand. Additionally, Pluto TV will also be celebrating "Crimetober" by showcasing stories that embrace the unsettling elements of real-world fear, suspense, and thrills.

Per press release, "Get ready to get scared! Pluto TV has all the best horror and Halloween movies, tv shows, and more for the whole month of October.

31 Nights of Horror movies on Pluto TV Horror: Each night at 8 p.m. ET on the Pluto TV Horror channel, watch Halloween and horror movies like The Blair Witch Project, Blair Witch 2: Book of Shadows, Life, Evil Dead, The Grudge, Urban Legend 1-3, Oculus, 30 Days of Night, Idle Hands, The Woman in Black, Slice, The Lazarus Effect, and many more.

Halloween Movies: More Halloween and horror movies will be playing across many of our other channels and on demand, including: The Addams Family, Addams Family Values, 10 Cloverfield Lane, 30 Days of Night, Apocalypto, Black Rock, Compulsion, Flatliners, The Quiet, and more.

Family-Friendly Halloween Content: For anybody in your family who doesn't want to be too scared this Halloween, Pluto TV has plenty of kid-friendly shows and movies streaming.

Wednesdays, starting at 6 a.m. ET on Rainbow Squad: Witchy Wednesdays – Sabrina's Secret Life and Sabrina: The Animated Series

Thursdays at 7 p.m. ET on Kids Movie Club: Spooktacular Movies – Howard Lovecraft Trilogy, A Monster in Paris, Thunder, and the House of Magic

Fridays, starting at 6 a.m. ET on Forever Kids: Freaky Fridays – Tales from the Cryptkeeper, Teen Wolf, and Ultimate Book of Spells

24/7 Spooky Channels: Tune in, day or the dead of night, to channels like Pluto TV Terror, Pluto TV Thrillers, Pluto TV Suspense, Pluto TV Paranormal, The Addams Family, and Dark Shadows.

For the whole month of October, Pluto TV is featuring the best in crime content, from movies, to tv, to true crime.

The Godfather Saga Returns to Pluto TV - We're gonna make you an offer you can't refuse. For the whole month of October, stream one of the most iconic crime trilogies ever. Catch all three movies on demand or on Pluto TV Crime Movies every weekend.

Criminal Minds: Seasons 1-3 of the hit police procedural will be streaming on the Pluto TV Crime Drama channel every day of the week.

Oct. 7-10: Hannibal Halloweekend Marathons: All weekend, Pluto TV Crime Drama is being taken over by Hannibal Lecter himself. Featuring Hannibal the television series, Silence of the Lambs, and Hannibal the movie starting at 9 p.m. ET Friday, October 7th through Monday, October 10th.

24/7 Crime Content: Pluto TV has a whole Crime category with always-on crime content. Channels include: CSI, CSI: NY, CSI: Miami, 48 Hours, Forensic Files, Cold Case Files, and more."

You can check out al this Halloween content either on the Pluto TV website or through their app.

