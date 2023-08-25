Prey Director Weighs in on Possible Arnold Schwarzenegger Cameo in Sequel

Last year's Prey was set quite some time before the events of the original Predator, which allowed it to deliver a thrilling and action-packed experience without having to rely too heavily on narrative threads being connected. While a sequel hasn't officially been announced, director Dan Trachtenberg recently addressed whether there was a chance a future film could bring back original star Arnold Schwarzenegger, which is an opportunity the filmmaker isn't ruling out at this point. Understandably, this would mean a follow-up film would have to jump forward in time quite a few years and largely abandon the figures introduced in Prey.

"I don't know how to do things, but I'm learning how to do things," Trachtenberg shared with Variety. "I did learn there was an attempt to have Arnold in Predators. All I'll say is -- there's still time for those guys. They're still around, and wouldn't that be awesome?"

Part of what makes the Predator franchise so unique is that it's the titular hunters that are the stars of the show and return for each installment while the protagonists are virtually interchangeable from one picture to the next. Schwarzenegger didn't return for 1990's Predator 2, with Trachtenberg's comments about cameos being in regards to either Schwarzenegger or Glover.

While it was initially expected that Prey would land in theaters, it was ultimately relegated to streaming on Hulu. Despite the lackluster debut on Hulu, the film became a hit with both fans and critics alike, arguably reviving the franchise to the heights it earned with the original movie. Even with that success, though, Trachtenberg confirmed there haven't been substantial talks about the next chapter of the franchise.

"I can't really say anything about that right now, but I'll say while we were finishing the movie, we were having really exciting conversations," Trachtenberg shared with The Playlist recently. "The studio, myself, the writer, and the producers about what crazy things could we do next. And I've never stopped, no one stopped thinking about how cool things could be going forward."

When pressed for details on if a new movie would also be a streaming release, Trachtenberg teased, "No comment. I answered the question. Somewhat answered part of the question. Got to allow me that."

Prey is now streaming on Hulu.

