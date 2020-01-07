Purge 5 Casts Hunger Games Actress Leven Rambin

True Detective actress Leven Rambin has been cast in a lead role in Blumhouse/Platinum Dunes/Universal’s upcoming, untitled fifth The Purge film, which is set to be directed by Everado Gout and written by series creator Series creator James DeMonaco is writing the fifth movie centering around America’s annual 12-hour lawless rampage. Deadline was the first to report the casting of the Hunger Games performer, who will appear in the first installment of the series since 2018’s The First Purge, which was the highest-grossing movie yet in the story of a dystopian near-future where one night a year, all laws are lifted and people are free to act out their darkest fantasies.

The franchise launched in 2013, and also includes a TV series. The TV series is in its second series on USA Network. The movies have become increasingly aware of the political context both in- and out-of-universe, with story elements in The First Purge reflecting themes that played out in the deadly Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017.

In addition to True Detective and the Hunger Games series, Rambin is known for her work in The Dirt, Lost Child, Hunger Games, Two Night Stand and Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters.

DeMonaco had previously said that the fifth film would end the franchise, although it is not clear whether that will apply to the TV series as well. Rambin joins a cast that already includes actors from Smallville and Halloween. So far, that cast includes Will Patton (Halloween 2018) and Cassidy Freeman (Smallville, The Righteous Gemstones), along with Narcos: Mexico star Tenoch Huerta and Army of the Dead star Ana de la Reguera. Jason Blum, Man In A Tree duo DeMonaco and Sébastien K. Lemercier, Platinum Dunes partners Michael Bay, Brad Fuller and Andrew Form are producing.

“The Purge is a cautionary tale,” Blum said of the franchise in an interview with ComicBook.com last year. “James Demonaco and I think that The Purge would not be a great idea. So I think the closer you let in to the thinking of how it came to be and why people want it and why people don’t want it, hopefully that becomes clearer and clearer. But we don’t make the movies to push a message down people’s throat; we make the movies because it’s a fun, crazy, wild idea. But second to that, I don’t think it would be super responsible to have people walking away thinking the movies are propaganda to start a Purge in the United States because I don’t think it would be such good idea.”

The Purge 5 is slated to land in theaters on July 10, 2020.