A Quiet Place: Part II First Trailer Coming Soon

Director John Krasinski has shared a number of behind-the-scenes looks at A Quiet Place: Part II, though a new report from Trailer Track claims that an official first look at the film has been rated and will likely land in theaters in the coming weeks. Whatever this first look might be, it reportedly only lasts 30 seconds, so it might not be an official trailer and serves instead as a brief teaser, but with the original film being one of the biggest financial and critical successes of 2018, fans will likely be thrilled to get any official look at the upcoming sequel.

The original film depicted a world that had been ravaged by these monstrous creatures who attacked and killed any beings that made a loud enough sound. This forced a surviving family to adopt a life of solitude and near-silence, a lifestyle made much more difficult with a baby on the way.

While the sequel is expected to shed more light on the origin of these creatures, Krasinski, who is also writing the sequel, teased that it would also explore how various other groups of survivors handled the devastating events.

“The thought that occurred to me, that really excited me about it, was that most sequels are about the return of a hero or a villain,” Krasinski shared with Deadline. “You take this character that people loved once and you bring them back, and you have to create a new world around them. We have the exact opposite setup. We have the world, and you can drop whoever you want into that world and everyone feels connected to it. The reason I decided to go back, in the end, was this world is so rich, and it’s so much fun to explore. There are so many different things to see now. Everyone else in the world is experiencing this, so I’m curious to see what that looks like from another perspective.”

One thing we shouldn’t expect from the franchise, however, is the return of original writers Scott Beck or Brian Woods.

“As creators of essentially the movie and the franchise, we always have our hand in the mix,” Beck previously revealed to ComicBook.com. “But what was really funny about opening weekend last year is, it was almost immediate that the studio announced there’d be a sequel. What our reaction was, and what John’s reaction was, like, ‘I don’t know if it needs a sequel.’”

He added, “We always envisioned it collectively as a standalone film, and very much like what Bryan and I were trying to mount on the wake of A Quiet Place is actually what we consider learning the right lesson, is that there actually is space for original ideas on a big theatrical level. So the decision that Bryan and I made was we’ll be passively involved in it. And what was great was John ended up cracking an idea that he really loved and he took the ball and ran with it.”

A Quiet Place: Part II is set to land in theaters on March 20, 2020.

