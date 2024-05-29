A Quiet Place: Day One Rating Confirmed

The Motion Picture Association has rated A Quiet Place: Day One PG-13. The prequel, which stars Lupito Nyong'o, Djimon Hounsou, and Joseph Quinn, reportedly earned the rating for "terror and violent content/bloody images." Set in the world of A Quiet Place, the movie is set to depict how a big city deals with an attack by giant monsters who hone in on sound to stalk people as prey. The first two films in the franchise centered on a family, with director John Krasinski playing the father. Hounsou serves as the connective tissue between this prequel and the other films.

Paramount has been pretty cagey about the plot of the movie, with the tagline -- "Discover why our world went quiet" -- being all there is to the movie's official synopsis.

"That's not a horror movie, not really. I might get in trouble for saying that," Wolff told Discussing Film earlier this year. "It's from the director of Pig, this film I did, so it's very...it's more a drama. It's weird going from a $2 million movie to a $100 million movie, and working with the same director and in the same proximity [as the other actors]. There's only about four or five characters in it. So it was kinda like making Pig, just on a massive scale."

A Quiet Place: Day One is being directed by Pig helmer Michael Sarnoski, making it the first film in the franchise not directed by Krasinski. When Krasinski first revealed that he wouldn't be directing the prequel, he said that Nichols was his first choice to take over.

"Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff," Krasinski told Empire last year. "I think he's one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It's exactly the sort of paints we're painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he's gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I'm so thrilled. He's actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can't wait to see him shoot this thing."

A Quiet Place: Day One is set to release in theaters on June 28.