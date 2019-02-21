R-Rated Animated ‘Alien’ Series Rumored to Be in the Works

Last week, it was revealed that two live-action Alien series were in the works with Ridley Scott, but that does not seem to be the only thing happening with the classic franchise.

According to Observer, an animated Alien series could be coming. Not only is this potential new series set to be rated R, but it is based off of the video game Alien: Isolation. The series is rumored to have a seven episode run and will come from Axis Animation. In addition to doing the VFX on Alien: Isolation, Axis is know for creating hyper-real animated experiences and has worked on many titles, typically on trailers and short films. Their list of projects include the Halo series, Zack Snyder’s Sucker Punch, Infinity Blade: Origins, Fable Legends, and Need for Speed Rivals.

This wouldn’t be the company’s first foray into the Alien franchise. They worked on the Aliens: Colonial Marines trailer “Contact” and the Alien: Isolation trailer “Improvise”.

According to Observer, the upcoming animated series could debut as early as April. While nothing is official, their sources indicate the series could run on the official Alien website.

Ridley Scott’s Alien was originally released in 1979 and had three sequels. James Cameron helmed Aliens in 1986, David Fincher took over for Alien 3 in 1992, and Jean-Pierre Jeunet directed Alien: Resurrection in 1997. Scott went on to direct the prequel films, Prometheus in 2012 and Alien: Covenant in 2017.

Alien: Isolation was a spin-off video game that was released in 2014. The game took place 15 years after the original movie and followed the daughter of Sigourney Weaver’s iconic character, Ellen Ripley. According to Observer, the game follows Amanda Ripley as “she’s sent with a team to recover the flight recorder of her mother’s ship” which leads to encounters with the infamous Xenomorph aliens. “Tonally, the game hews much closer to the lo-fi, slow-building suspense of Alien than to James Cameron’s action-driven 1986 sequel,” Observer explains.

The Alien rumors don’t stop with the animated series. HN Entertainment recently reported the aforementioned live-action series which will include Scott as executive producer. One show is supposedly coming to Hulu while the other is set for TNT and will focus on androids. Reportedly, one series will be titled Raised by Wolves.

What do you think about an animated Alien series? Tell us in the comments.