First Looks at ‘Rabid’ Remake Debut

Production on the remake of David Cronenberg’s Rabid from filmmakers Jen and Sylvia Soska is officially underway, with the first images from the remake making their way online. Star Laura Vandervoort shared the images on Twitter, which you can see below.

First sneak peek of my character #Rose from my film #Rabid 🌹💉

Directed by the incredible @soskasisters pic.twitter.com/umajIIdA5R — Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) August 23, 2018

Deadline described Vandervoort’s character as a “young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price.” Marilyn Chambers played the main character in the original film.

Another image that the actress shared offered a better look at the medical procedures that Rose endures.

Another sneak peek at our film #Rabid My character #rose goes through hell and back. She was hard to shake after we wrapped. Cannot wait for you to meet her and her demons. @twisted_twins pic.twitter.com/1aSOnZRJ3J — Laura Vandervoort (@Vandiekins22) August 28, 2018

The actress is well known for playing Supergirl on Smallville, going on to also appear in the current Supergirl series, though she was able to embrace her horror movie desires with last year’s Jigsaw. As evidenced by her more recent projects, the horror genre has always been a passion for her.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort admitted. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

The Soska Sisters made a name for themselves with films like American Mary and See No Evil 2, with this upcoming remake one of their biggest projects yet.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared last year. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

With the remake filming now, we can expect it to debut sometime next year.

