‘Rabid’ Reboot: First Look at Former Supergirl Laura Vandervoort’s Character Released

Former Smallville star Laura Vandervoort stars in a remake of David Cronenberg‘s Rabid, directed by Jen and Sylvia Soska. The remake debuted a new image, depicting Vandervoort’s character after a drastic surgical procedure.

Vandervoort stars as a young woman who, after an accident leaves her scarred beyond recognition, undergoes a radical untested stem-cell treatment. While turning Rose into the belle of the ball, the experimental transformation comes at a price.

“I don’t think there are any bigger fans of David Cronenberg than the Soska Twins,” Rabid producer Paul Lalonde shared of the project. “They put their own stamp on the movie of course, but with nothing but the utmost respect to David, and that’s important when you’re remaking a classic horror film like Rabid.”

The Soska Sisters made a name for themselves with films like American Mary and See No Evil 2, with this upcoming remake being one of their biggest projects yet.

“It’s a tremendous honor to be re-imaging David’s 1977 body horror classic, Rabid, with such incredible support behind us,” the duo shared last year. “We are not fans of soulless remakes as seems to be the trend these days as they disrespect the fans and the original body of work. Our Rabid is a continuation of the thoughts and conversation David started with his original piece and modernized through a female perspective. This film will truly honor not only the original but Cronenberg’s entire body of work.”

Last month, Bloody Disgusting debuted the first look at the film’s sales art, seen below.

In addition to honoring Cronenberg, the pair also seemingly included references to other corners of the horror genre.

Producer John Vidette claimed that the Soskas included “surprise Easter eggs throughout the movie” the pay respects to other horror directors.

Vandervoort is well known for playing Supergirl on Smallville, going on to also appear in the current Supergirl series, though she was able to embrace her horror movie desires with last year’s Jigsaw. As evidenced by her more recent projects, the horror genre has always been a passion for her.

“I grew up loving horror movies and psychological thrillers. Hitchcock was my everything growing up,” Vandervoort admitted to ComicBook.com previously. “I guess I don’t get overly scared easily, although my friends would say differently. When I watch horror movies with them, I cover my eyes, but I love the thrill. I guess being on the set of Jigsaw, I was a fan of the Saw franchise already. I was more excited to be there.”

Stay tuned for details on the release of Rabid.

