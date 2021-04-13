Re-Animator Star Open to Returning to "Expand" the Franchise

✖

Many horror fans would argue that Stuart Gordon's Re-Animator is the most beloved adaptation of an H.P. Lovecraft story, despite not being the most faithful, with its legacy inspiring a passionate fandom for more than 30 years, as original star Barbara Crampton confirmed she'd be open to returning to the franchise in some capacity, though likely not in a direct continuation of the original narrative. Even if she doesn't return to that series, she'd be excited to reunite with star Jeffrey Combs on a project, potentially even on an all-new Lovecraft adaptation. Crampton can next be seen in the horror film Jakob's Wife, which hits select theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on April 16th.

"I do think that there's room for us to explore an expanded universe with Re-Animator, possibly, or with something that would be a reimagining of it or some other Lovecraft tale that Jeffrey and I could be paired together in," Crampton confirmed with ComicBook.com. "It's been a long time since Jeffrey and I have worked together. There's been times when we've tried to, and it hasn't worked. I do think that we're not done yet, and we'll do something together, but I don't know what that is. And whether it be expanding on the Re-Animator franchise or potentially doing something else having to do with Lovecraft, I think at some point, we'll see that happen, but I just don't know what that is yet."

Crampton starred as Megan in the original film, who ultimately perished in the film's final moments, with her character serving as a motivating factor of Bride of Re-Animator. Combs starred both in that film and its sequel, Beyond Re-Animator, the final installment in the series. Crampton and Combs also collaborated on Gordon's From Beyond in 1986 and the 1995 film Castle Freak, which was also directed by Gordon and inspired by the Lovecraft short story "The Outsider."

While horror fans would surely love to see Crampton and Combs star in another film, especially a new entry into the Re-Animator franchise, Gordon's passing in 2020 would understandably make for a bittersweet reunion without the filmmaker's unique perspective.

In Crampton's upcoming horror film Jakob's Wife, "Anne is married to a small-town minister and feels like her life and marriage have been shrinking over the past 30 years. After a chance encounter with "The Master,” she discovers a new sense of power and an appetite to live bigger and bolder than before. As Anne is increasingly torn between her enticing new existence and her life before, the body count grows and Jakob realizes he will have to fight for the wife he took for granted."

Stay tuned for details on the possible future of the Re-Animator series. Jakob's Wife hits select theaters, On Demand, and Digital HD on April 16th.

