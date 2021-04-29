Re-Animator Star Jeffrey Combs Joins The Last Drive-In With Joe Bob Briggs This Friday on Shudder

✖

Ahead of this week's new episode of The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs, a special announcement has been made about another guest appearing on the series as none other than Jeffrey Combs has been confirmed to appear. Combs took to Twitter to reveal he'll be dropping by the show as a tie-in to one of the movies. In response, Briggs wrote: "Jeffrey, you're scaring me. I knew you had Ozarks roots, but I didn't realize the genes were that strong. I think you better come on #TheLastDriveIn this Friday night lest you start wielding the green needle again and reanimating hillbillies from the 19th century."

Considering Briggs' above comment on Combs appearing on the show and his previous clue about this week's new movies, "a sequel to a horror classic paying homage to a sequel to a horror classic," we can pretty confidently guess that one of the movies this week will be none other than Brian Yuzna's 1990 sequel Bride of Re-Animator. Combs reprised his role of Herbert West in the film, which is itself a play on the Bride of Frankenstein. Brigg's clue for the second film of the night is that it "is one of those rediscoveries that caused a director to be recognized 30 years later." It's unclear if that film also stars Combs.

Jeffrey, you're scaring me. I knew you had Ozarks roots, but I didn't realize the genes were that strong. I think you better come on #TheLastDriveIn this Friday night lest you start wielding the green needle again and reanimating hillbillies from the 19th century. @jeffreycombs https://t.co/NLmDYzwvkZ — Joe Bob Briggs (@therealjoebob) April 28, 2021

Three movies starring Combs have previously been featured on Shudder's The Last Drive-in with the original Re-Animator airing as part of the 24-hour marathon back in 2018. Some of Combs' other collaborations with the late Stuart Gordon, From Beyond and Castle Freak, have also been featured on the series with Briggs providing his trademark commentary.

Combs will mark the second guest for this season of The Last Drive-In, as horror filmmaker Eli Roth appeared via satellite to discuss the classic '80s movies Mother's Day and The House by the Cemetary in the season three premiere. Other films show this season on the streaming series include 1999's Audition from Takashi Miike and Class of 1984 from Mark Lester.

New episodes of The Last Drive-In will continue to air, Fridays at 9 PM ET on Shudder TV.