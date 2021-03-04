Shudder Reveals "Halfway to Halloween" Slate of Releases for April

✖

With a number of holidays just over the horizon, most people are focused on more imminent celebrations, but horror fans start preparing for Halloween every time November 1st rolls around, with streaming service Shudder unveiling a massive slate of programming in April to celebrate being "Halfway to Halloween." New seasons of both Creepshow and The Last Drive-In with Joe Bob Briggs are set to premiere in April, but subscribers will also get to check out exclusive and highly anticipated films to get in the spooky spirit. The streamer will also open up their "Halfway to Halloween Hotline," which will give callers personalized recommendations for what to check out on the service.

“Some do Christmas in July but at Shudder we celebrate Halloween in April to mark the halfway point to the greatest holiday of the year,” Craig Engler, general manager of Shudder, shared in a statement. “‘Halfway to Halloween Month’ is going to be the biggest month of programming in Shudder history with new movies, series, a killer documentary, and more.”

This year’s "Halfway to Halloween" lineup includes two Shudder Original series, five new Shudder Original and Shudder Exclusive premieres, an exclusive documentary, the 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, and more.

Highlights include:

The season premiere of the Shudder Original series Creepshow and the return of the Shudder Original series The Last Drive-in with Joe Bob Briggs.

The highly anticipated follow-up to Yeon Sang-ho's Train to Busan and Seoul Station, Peninsula.

The Power starring Rose Williams (Sanditon) and written and directed by BAFTA-nominated British filmmaker Corrina Faith, which appeared on 2018’s Brit List of best-unproduced scripts.

Christopher Smith’s The Banishing starring Jessica Brown Findlay (Downton Abbey) and Sean Harris (Mission: Impossible franchise).

Boys from County Hell, which /Film called “legendary in its own right” upon its North American premiere at the 2020 Nightstream virtual film festival.

Making its US premiere after appearing as a 2020 CANNESERIES Horror Short Form contender, Australian anthology series Deadhouse Dark.

An exclusive documentary, In Search of Darkness: Part II, which continues to explore the impact of beloved ‘80s horror films.

The 2021 FANGORIA Chainsaw Awards, hosted by actor and writer David Dastmalchian (Ant-Man and the Wasp).

The Val Lewton Collection: seven classic titles from the 1940s, including Cat People, I Walked With A Zombie, The Leopard Man, The Seventh Victim, Curse of the Cat People, The Body Snatcher, and Isle of the Dead.

An Alex de la Iglesia double feature: the mid-'90s cult classics, Day of the Beast and Dance with the Devil.

"Halfway to Halloween Hotline" in which Shudder’s director of programming, Samuel Zimmerman, provides callers with real-time movie recommendations.

