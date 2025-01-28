Renfield Arrives On 4K Blu-ray With a Collector’s Edition

Robert Egger’s outstanding Nosferatu film recently launched on home video with a Steelbook 4K Blu-ray edition, but if you like your vampires to be more… Nicolas Cage then the 2023 horror-comedy film Renfield is for you. The movie finally arrived in the U.S. with a 4K Blu-ray Collector’s Edition thanks to Scream Factory, and you can reserve one here at Walmart now. The release was sold out here on Amazon at the time of writing, so you might want to secure one sooner rather than later. A full list of special features can be found below, and it includes a documentary that’s new for this release.

RENFIELD DISC ONE (4K UHD):

Presented In Dolby Vision And Dolby Atmos

Audio: DTS-HD Master Audio 5.1 Surround, DTS-HD Master Audio 2.0, Dolby Atmos

Audio Commentary With Producer Samantha Nisenboim, Screenwriter Ryan Ridley, Post-Production Editor Noah Cody, Supervising Sound Editor Nancy Nugent, Supervising Sound Editor John Marquis, Digital Colorist Supervisor David Cole, Visual Effects Supervisor Jamie Price, And Makeup Effects Artist Christien Tinsley

RENFIELD DISC TWO (BLU-RAY):

NEW “Dracula Sucks: How I Survived The Making Of Renfield” – An In-Depth Documentary Featuring All New Interviews With The Cast And Crew And Never-Before-Seen Behind-The-Scenes Footage

Deleted And Extended Scenes

Alternate Takes

“Monsters & Men” – Behind The Scenes Of Renfield

“Dracula UnCaged”

“Stages Of Rejuvenation”

“Flesh & Blood”

“Fighting Dirty”

The Making Of A Deleted Scene – Renfield’s Dance!

Trailer

Synopsis: “Nicholas Hoult stars as Renfield, the tortured aide to history’s most narcissistic boss: Dracula (Nicolas Cage). For centuries, Renfield has slavishly served Dracula by procuring his master’s prey and doing his every bidding, no matter how debased. But now, Renfield is ready to look for a new life outside the shadow of The Prince of Darkness, if only he can figure out how to end the toxic, co-dependent relationship…”