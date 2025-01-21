Nosferatu 4K UHD Blu-ray Now Up for Pre-Order With a Steelbook Edition

Director Robert Egger’s Nosferatu, is one of the best vampire movies ever, and now you can add it to your Blu-ray collection. Both physical copies will include theatrical and extended versions of the film, as well as tons of extras, deleted scenes, and more. Take a look below for the full list of included extras. If you want to secure your own copy right now, the Limited Edition Steelbook is currently available here at Walmart and should be available here on Amazon soon. At launch, the 4K UHD + Blu-ray + Digital copy is priced at $29.99, while the Blu-ray + Digital version is up for $24.99. The Limited Edition Steelbook is available for $37.99. The release date is set for February 18th, 2025.

Videos by ComicBook.com

​​Nosferatu DVD & Blu-Ray Special Features

Nosferatu extended cut

Nosferatu: A Modern Masterpiece – Explore the deepest darkest depths of Nosferatu with the actors and artists whose commitment and craftwork take the classic vampire epic to horrifying new heights.

Breathing Life Into A Dream – Filmmaker Robert Eggers’ lifelong dream becomes a startling cinematic nightmare as the actors collaborate on transformative performances to make his Gothic vision an astonishing reality.

Becoming Count Orlok – Practical makeup FX seamlessly meld with Bill Skarsgård’s bold interpretation of Count Orlok to resurrect a villain whose unsettling appearance is both creepy and captivating.

Capturing The Mood – From sunlight, snowfall, and shadows to candlelight and complicated camera moves, see how each visually rich detail contributes to Nosferatu’s incredibly eerie atmosphere.

Recreating 1838 – Open a virtual time capsule with production designer Craig Lathrop, whose intricately detailed sets immerse viewers in an entirely authentic world.

Dressing The Part – Whether accenting Count Orlok’s otherworldliness or telling background tales through clothing, watch costume designer Linda Muir fashion distinct looks that extend each character’s story.

The End Is Just the Beginning – Visual effects supervisor Angela Barson and composer Robin Carolan enhance Nosferatu’s nightmarish fantasy using stunning CGI and a breathtaking score.

Deleted Scenes

Ellen at the Window

Harding’s Bedchamber/ Dark Corridor

Behold, the Third Night

Feature Commentary With Writer/ Director Robert Eggers

Nosferatu 4K Blu-ray (Steelbok), 4K Blu-ray, Blu-ray, and DVD / Arrives On February 18th See on Amazon

Nosferatu’s Mustache Explained

(SPOILERS AHEAD) If you’ve seen 2024’s Nosferatu, then you walked out of that theater with only one thing stuck in your mind. His mustache. The horrific vampire might have a lot of weird qualities like skin sores, long fingernails and eyes that feel like they’re drilling into your soul… but nothing quite sticks out like the mustache. Director Robert Eggers met up with Variety to discuss the mustache and how it came to be.

“So, to try to make a more scary vampire than we’ve had in quite some time, I went back to the folklore,” Eggers said. “It’s something that I like anyway, but the early folk vampire was written about by people who believed that vampires existed. There was going to be some good stuff there, and the vampires of folklore is a putrid, walking undead corpse. And so, the question became, ‘What does a dead Transylvanian nobleman look like? That means this complex Hungarian costume with very long sleeves, strange high-heeled shoes and a furry hat. It also means a mustache. No matter what, there’s no way this guy can’t have a mustache. Try to find a Transylvanian person who’s of age who can grow a mustache that doesn’t have a mustache. It’s part of the culture. If you don’t want to bother Googling, think of Vlad the Impaler. Even Bram Stoker had the sense to give Dracula a mustache in the book.”

Nosferatu is also available to watch on Prime Video, iTunes, and other digital retailers.