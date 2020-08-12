R.L. Stine and Karen McManus Surprise Fans in New Letters To Episodes

✖

Facebook Watch's Letters To series have provided fans with one in a lifetime chances to talk to their favorite authors, and as the series approaches its season finale, there are several big-time authors in the series you shouldn't miss. That includes bestselling Goosebumps and Fear Street author R.L. Stine as well as Two Can Keep A Secret author Karen M. McManus, and both episodes are now available to check out on PICTURESTART'S Letters To hub. Fans will get behind the scenes details on their favorite novels as well as crazy stories that only the authors could tell, like when Stine was asked to tone down his famous Goosebumps story The Girl Who Cried Monster, which originally had the monster eating a child but was then changed to a live bowl of frogs.

You can find R.L. Stine's episode right here, while McManus' episode can be found here. For those unfamiliar with the series, you can find the official description of season 1 below.

"In addition to uncovering R.L. Stine’s near-brush with cannibalism, Letters To also reveals Veronica’s Roth inspiration behind the Divergent series and how her own struggles with mental illness factored into the character Tris; how Sabaa Tahir’s Muslim heritage informed her An Ember In the Ashes books – and lots more. Other authors include Stephenie Meyer (Twilight), Jason Reynolds (Long Way Down), Angie Thomas (The Hate U Give), Elizabeth Acevedo (With The Fire On High), Ann M. Martin (The Baby-Sitters Club), K.A. Applegate (Animorphs), and Karen McManus (Two Can Keep A Secret).

Letters To underscores the power of books to make a lasting impression and impact. It’s truly heartwarming to see each and every fan’s amazed and delighted reaction to meeting their favorite authors – and that’s just the dose of happiness we all need these days."

You can find the official description for Stine's episode below.

"In the fun new Facebook Watch series Letters To______, bestselling author R.L. Stine (Goosebumps, Fear Street) reveals the only time in his career that he went too far and was told to tone down the horror. It was in a draft of one of his earliest Goosebumps novels (The Girl Who Cried Monster) that Stine made the librarian a monster who actually ate a kid. Stine was asked to change it to a bowl of live frogs that the librarian ate instead. He also discusses the dynamic of his wife being his editor, which he calls a nightmare".

Let us know what you think of the new series in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.