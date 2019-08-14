Rob Zombie’s Funko Pop Figure Is Finally Here

It’s been a long time coming, but Rob Zombie finally has his own Funko Pop! The figure is officially in the Pop Rocks lineup thanks to his work as a musician with White Zombie and as a solo artist, but these days he’s known directing horror films like House of 1000 Corpses, The Devil’s Rejects, and the upcoming 3 From Hell.

If you want to add the Rob Zombie Pop figure to your collection, pre-orders should go live right here at some point today, August 9th. As for 3 From Hell, the film is slated to arrive in September. Additional details regarding the release can be found below.

Per press release, “Global content leader Lionsgate and Saban Films are unleashing horror icon and heavy metal mastermind Rob Zombie‘s 3 From Hell, the follow-up to House of 1000 Corpses and The Devil’s Rejects, as the next chapter in the blood-soaked crime saga. The film will be released in nearly 900 select movie theaters on September 16th, 17th, and 18th through Fathom’s Digital Broadcast Network. Fathom Events will broadcast the unrated version to theaters with each night featuring unique bonus content.

“On September 16th, moviegoers will see a special video introduction from Rob Zombie with the first 50 attendees at each theater receiving an exclusive poster (while supplies last). On the 17th, audiences will be treated to a nearly 30-minute behind-the-scenes look at the making of the film. On the 18th, moviegoers will experience the ultimate double feature including 3 From Hell and The Devil’s Rejects.”

“This event is a long time coming,” Zombie shared. “The journey of these characters has always been special to me and I am thrilled to finally let the fans experience the next episode of the Firefly madness. This project was a true labor of love for everyone involved and we know we have created something amazing for the loyal followers of these films. Let the insanity begin!”

Sheri Moon Zombie, Bill Moseley, and Sid Haig all return to the film to reprise their roles as Baby, Otis, and Captain Spaulding, respectively. Previously announced 3 From Hell supporting stars include Danny Trejo, Kevin Jackson, Wade Williams, Jeff Daniel Phillips, Clint Howard, Pancho Moler, Emilio Rivera, Daniel Roebuck, David Ury, Sean Whalen, Austin Stoker, Dee Wallace, Richard Brake, Bill Oberst Jr., Richard Riehle, Dot-Marie Jones, and Tom Papa.

