Rob Zombie's Munsters Reboot Shows Off Make-Up Effects for New Characters

The hype for Rob Zombie's upcoming reboot/remake of the classic TV sitcom The Munsters continues to amp up and the filmmaker has shared another new tease of what's going on behind the scenes. Zombie showed off some work from special effects creator Wayne Toth, who has collaborated with the filmmaker on many of his previous films, where a plaster fact cast is being assembled as well as a pair of gnarly teeth and some monster masks. One of these masks looks like a zombie while another has a label on it that reads "demon." Take a look at them yourself below!

Given Zombie's previous film work a question of what tone his version of The Munsters would have has been a big question on people's minds. That some truly gnarly zombies and demons are seemingly set to appear in the film might make it appear like a more serious version but in the end it could simply be a movie that wears the horror on its sleeve, juxtaposing the comedic nature of the plot itself with horror imagery that holds up to the times. Zombie has previously dabbled in more comedic efforts with his fake Grindhouse trailer (Werewolf Women of the S.S.) and the animated film The Haunted World of El Superbeasto.

As we've reported previously, Zombie has been a long-time fan of The Munsters and has spoken about his love of the classic series for years, even recording a commentary for the feature film Munster, Go Home! for a Blu-ray release from Scream Factory. Radio host Howard Stern even said back in 2010 that Rob Zombie "has seen every Munsters episode at least 17 times." Given that that interview was over a decade ago, it's probably a fair guess that the number has increased since then.

Previously attached to a few remakes, like The Blob (which didn't happen) and Halloween (which got a sequel), Zombie previously said he doesn't think anything is too precious to be remade. In an interview with Muse TV back in 2019 Zombie's feelings on the matter painted a picture of what we might be able to expect from his reinvention of a property he loves.

"I don't like thinking like that," Zombie said. "Because if I thought like that, I'd go, well, they would have never made Dracula with [Bela] Lugosi, 'cause they would have stopped at Nosferatu. Then they would have never made Dracula with Christopher Lee, 'cause they would have said, 'Oh, you can't do…' I used to think more like that. But then I thought, like, 'F-ck it!' If you do it for the wrong reasons, yeah, it'll be awful. But if you really do it for the right reasons, anything can work."

