Rob Zombie’s The Munsters Set Video Shows Off the Family

Another day down, and another Munsters character revealed from legendary horror filmmaker Rob Zombie. Wednesday, Zombie took to his Instagram account to share that another member of the family has joined the production. In the clip posted on social media, Uncle Gilbert — a character based on the Creature From the Black Lagoon — stands across from Herman and Lily Munster.

“That’s a wrap on good old Uncle Gilbert,” Zombie shared. “Thanks for swimming by and saying hello.”

Played by Richard Hale in the original series, Uncle Gilbert sent the Munsters nearly $200,000 for safe keeping — a sum he manage to earn after salvaging lost sea treasures. As of now, it’s unclear who’s playing Gilbert in the reboot.

Despite Zombie having made a name for himself on R-rated slasher flicks, he’s since confirmed the Munsters reboot will be rated for PG for “macabre and suggestive material, scary images, and language.”

“There’s not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie,” Roebuck shared with Horror Geek Life last year. “It’s gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn’t just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He’s a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I’ve written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that’s what I think of her talent. I think she’s terrific and I absolutely love working with her.”

Filming on the project began last year, but it’s ultimate home is still yet to be determined. At one point, it was expected to hit streaming as a Peacock exclusive, though latest rumors suggest Netflix may have made a bid to purchase the film from Universal.

