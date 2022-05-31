Rob Zombie's Munsters Reboot Bringing Back Obscure Franchise Character

✖

Rob Zombie continues work on his Munsters reboot, not being afraid to give fans a behind-the-scenes snippet peering back behind the curtain of the production. Case in point, the filmmaker released a new tease Tuesday, unveiling the introduction of another obscure Munsters character from deep within the original show's run.

In a post to Instagram, the legendary horror maker revealed Zombo would be making a return in his iteration of the film. In the original series, Zombo was a television personality played by the late Louis Nye. In his appearance, Eddie Munster (Butch Patrick) whens a contest to win Zombo, his favorite TV celebrity.

"After 56 years," Zombie wrote alongside a Zombo picture. "The man...the myth...the legend returns! The one and only ZOMBO!"

The film is still residing in a distribution nebula of sorts, as a home for the project has yet to be announced. As it's being made by Universal Home Entertainment, most thought it'd be released on Peacock. Latest reports, however, suggest the movie may have already been sold off to Netflix.

"There's not a better person in Hollywood, or anywhere else on the planet, who should be making The Munsters movie other than Rob Zombie," actor Daniel Roebuck, who plays Grandpa in the film, previously shared with Horror Geek Life. "It's gone through the hands of so many other people and I know Rob wasn't just looking for something to attach his coattails to. He's a huge fan of it and being a life-long fan approaching this material it really is as good as it gets. I know Sheri, and nobody works harder than Sheri Zombie. I've written a part for her in a movie I wrote and directed, as well as another film I co-wrote and co-directed, so that's what I think of her talent. I think she's terrific and I absolutely love working with her."

