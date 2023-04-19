Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story Documentary Trailer Released

Actor Robert Englund might most be known for bringing the horrifying Freddy Krueger to life for the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, but in the decades since the villain debuted in the original 1984 film, Englund has crafted an impressive legacy across a variety of projects, with the upcoming documentary Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story chronicling his legacy. With his work in the Nightmare on Elm Street series earning him an impressive reputation, Krueger was only the first of many iconic roles that the actor would go on to embody. You can check out the first trailer for Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story below before it premieres on Screambox on June 6th.

A classically trained actor and director, Robert Englund has become one of the most revolutionary horror icons of our generation. Throughout his career, Englund starred in many well-known movies, but shot to super-stardom with his portrayal of supernatural serial killer Freddy Krueger in the Nightmare on Elm Street franchise. This unique and intimate portrait captures the man behind the glove and features interviews with Englund and his wife Nancy, Lin Shaye, Eli Roth, Tony Todd, Heather Langenkamp, and more.

The film, which was shot over the course of two years, highlights the life and career of the classically trained actor and director.

The documentary follows Englund's career from his early days in Buster and Billie and Stay Hungry (starring with Arnold Schwarzenegger) to his big break in the 1980s as Freddy Krueger to his directorial debut with the 1988 horror film 976-EVIL to his iconic acting status in current roles such as the hit TV series Stranger Things.

Englund last appeared as his Krueger back in 2003's Freddy vs. Jason, while a 2010 reboot of A Nightmare on Elm Street saw Jackie Earle Haley taking over the role. While there are currently no confirmed plans for a new installment in the series, producer Jason Blum thinks that were he to develop a new chapter, he could convince Englund to return to the series.

"I could make him come back," Blum shared with Screen Rant of Englund's return. "I could get anyone back. I mean, Ellen Burstyn was 87, I got her back in [the upcoming sequel to] The Exorcist."

The producer joked about Englund's age, "75... he's young."

Hollywood Dreams and Nightmares: The Robert Englund Story premieres on Screambox on June 6th.

