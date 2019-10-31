Rose McGowan Pays Homage to Mia Farrow with Rosemary’s Baby Halloween Costume

Happy Halloween! Today is October 31st, which means people all over the Internet are sharing their latest costumes and celebrating the spookiest day of the year. One actor to share their holiday look is Rose McGowan, who is known for playing Paige Matthews on Charmed as well as appearing in films such as Grindhouse and Jawbreaker. McGowan is paying homage to another actor this year: Mia Farrow in Rosemary’s Baby.

my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow pic.twitter.com/pWNtDSLUE9 — rose mcgowan (@rosemcgowan) October 30, 2019

“my Halloween costume is an homage to one if the greatest women ever @miafarrow,” McGowan wrote.

Many people replied, including Farrow:

Thank you Rose xxxx — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 30, 2019

“Thank you Rose xxxx,” she added.

Someone else chimed in with a painting of Farrow, and the actor replied again.

Wow!! Thank you!!!!❤️ — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) October 30, 2019

“Wow!! Thank you!!!!❤️,” she wrote.

According to IMDb, neither McGowan or Farrow currently have any film or television projects in the works. However, they’re both outspoken activists on social media. You can follow McGowan on Twitter here and Farrow here.

While McGowen is not currently involved with the Charmed reboot on The CW, the series did recently begin its second season, which is set to bring many new changes for the series – in addition to a new night and timeslot, the show will have new showrunners in the form of Extant‘s Liz Kruger and Craig Shapiro.

“As you know, the Elders are dead and the Charmed Ones are essentially in charge,” Kruger recently said of Season 2’s story shift. “And though we all dream of being in charge at some point, the reality is that nothing quite prepares you for the weight of the world, and that’s what they’re going to be carrying in this season. It turns out the events of season one have destabilized the Magical World, unbeknownst to them when we begin the new season. The Witch World is going to descend into chaos without the Elders productions and we find out that someone — or something — has put a target on the Charmed Ones backs. And that mystery is what’s going to play out in the first half of the season in a mind-blowing way.”

Charmed‘s airs Fridays at 8/7c on The CW.