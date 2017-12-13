‘Stranger Things’, ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Logan’, And ‘Wonder Woman’ Score SAG Award Nominations

The 2018 Screen Actors Guild Award nominees have been revealed and Stranger Things, Logan, The Walking Dead, and Wonder Woman all picked up nominations.

Stranger Things picked up four nominations in total. David Harbour is nominated for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series. Millie Bobby Brown is nominated for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series. The entire cast of Stranger Things is nominated for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series and the show’s stunt team is nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

The Walking Dead is also nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series.

Both Wonder Woman and Logan are nominated for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture.

The nominations were announced by Olivia Munn and Niecy Nash at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood. Kristen Bell will host the SAG Awards on January 21, 2018, which will air live on both TNT and TBS.

Here is the full list of nominees:

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role:

Timothee Chalamet, “Call Me by Your Name”

James Franco, “The Disaster Artist”

Daniel Kaluuya, “Get Out”

Gary Oldman, “Darkest Hour”

Denzel Washington, “Roman J. Israel, Esq.”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role:

Judi Dench, “Victoria & Abdul”

Sally Hawkins, “The Shape of Water”

Frances McDormand, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Margot Robbie, “I, Tonya”

Saoirse Ronan, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role:

Steve Carell, “Battle of the Sexes”

Willem Dafoe, “The Florida Project”

Woody Harrelson,”Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Richard Jenkins, “The Shape of Water”

Sam Rockwell, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige, “Mudbound”

Hong Chau, “Downsizing”

Holly Hunter, “The Big Sick”

Allison Janney, “I, Tonya”

Laurie Metcalf, “Lady Bird”

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture:

“The Big Sick”

“Get Out”

“Lady Bird”

“Mudbound”

“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Benedict Cumberbatch, “Sherlock”

Jeff Daniels, “Godless”

Robert De Niro, “The Wizard of Lies”

Geoffrey Rush, “Genius”

Alexander Skarsgard, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries:

Laura Dern, “Big Little Lies”

Nicole Kidman, “Big Little Lies”

Jessica Lange, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Susan Sarandon, “Feud: Bette & Joan”

Reese Witherspoon, “Big Little Lies”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series:

Jason Bateman, “Ozark”

Sterling K. Brown, “This Is Us”

Peter Dinklage, “Game of Thrones”

David Harbour, “Stranger Things”

Bob Odenkirk, “Better Call Saul”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series:

Millie Bobby Brown, “Stranger Things”

Claire Foy, “The Crown”

Laura Linney, “Ozark”

Elisabeth Moss, “The Handmaid’s Tale”

Robin Wright, “House of Cards”

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series:

Anthony Anderson, “Black-ish”

Aziz Ansari, “Master of None”

Larry David, “Curb Your Enthusiasm”

Sean Hayes, “Will & Grace”

William H. Macy, “Shameless”

Marc Maron, “GLOW”

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series:

Uzo Aduba, “Orange Is the New Black”

Alison Brie, “GLOW”

Jane Fonda, “Grace and Frankie”

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, “Veep”

Lily Tomlin, “Grace and Frankie”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series:

“The Crown”

“Game of Thrones”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series:

“Black-ish”

“Curb Your Enthusiasm”

“GLOW”

“Orange is the New Black”

“Veep”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series:

“Game of Thrones”

“GLOW”

“Homeland”

“Stranger Things”

“The Walking Dead”

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture:

“Baby Driver”

“Dunkirk”

“Logan”

“War For The Planet Of The Apes”

“Wonder Woman”