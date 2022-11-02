Salem's Lot Star Reflects on the Importance of Stephen King

Having written IT and IT CHAPTER TWO, filmmaker Gary Dauberman is quite well-versed in the world of Stephen King, with his insight into the author sure to lend itself to the upcoming Salem's Lot being able to capture the spirit of the source material, though the upcoming adaptation marks Lewis Pullman's most intense immersion in the world of King. Pullman recently looked back on the influence of King in the world of storytelling and on Salem's Lot specifically, detailing how his interpretation of the film's main character was at least in part inspired by King himself.

When asked by ComicBook.com about Pullman's favorite King book, the actor replied, "I just have to say Salem's Lot because I was so immersed in it. That book, I hadn't read a Stephen King book since Misery, which had been three years prior, and I literally forgot, 'Oh, right, it's because he's one of the best writers in the world,' it makes sense why he's such a phenomenon. Because his books are so accessible while also so specific. They're not dumbed down and spoon-fed, and for how prolific he is, he's not lazy about reusing certain themes or anything like that. That brain is like an infinite well of imagination. I'm blown away by that dude."

He continued, "I was hoping that maybe he was gonna come visit the set, and then I was like, 'What am I thinking? He's got like a hundred things in development right now, there's no way.' I haven't met Stephen King yet. But, also, it's interesting because a lot of his central characters, at least Ben Meers, are sort of a mirror of parts of himself. I assume, that was my interpretation, so I'm glad I didn't meet him before because I would be too in my head."

While Pullman himself hasn't been in touch with King, he noted that the author might have already witnessed his performance, as he admitted, "I think I heard from Gary that he has seen it and approves. That's all hearsay."

Stephen King's website describes the story, "Author Ben Mears returns to 'Salem's Lot to write a book about a house that has haunted him since childhood only to find his isolated hometown infested with vampires. While the vampires claim more victims, Mears convinces a small group of believers to combat the undead."

