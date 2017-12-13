‘Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark’ Adaptation Lands Director

The trilogy of horror books that kicked off with Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is getting the big screen treatment from director André Øvredal. The filmmaker previously director TrollHunter and The Autopsy of Jane Doe, with Guillermo del Toro attached to this adaptation as a producer.

According to Deadline, “The thriller follows a group of young teens who must solve the mystery surrounding sudden and macabre deaths in their small town. Kevin Hageman and Dan Hageman (The LEGO Movie) wrote the most recent draft based on the books.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Del Toro had previously been attached as a director but, possibly due to his busy scheduled, has stepped aside to have Øvredal take the reins.

The trilogy of books were comprised of short horror stories aimed at children, written by Alvin Schwartz. Originally published in 1984, the books have sold more than 7 million copies. In addition to Schwartz’s stories causing nightmares, the iconic series also frightened and fascinated young readers with Steven Gammell’s macabre and grotesque illustrations.

The Norwegian TrollHunter was a mockumentary film about a man who was tasked with locating and eradicating various trolls that roamed the countryside in a discrete manner so the public was kept in the dark about the fantastical creatures.

In The Autopsy of Jane Doe, two employees of a morgue attempt to determine the cause of death for an anonymous body, leading them down a dangerous and deadly rabbit hole.

Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark is only the latest project featuring horror stories aimed at younger audiences to get the live-action treatment.

In 2015, Goosebumps featured multiple villains from the book series of the same name coming to life to terrorize author R.L. Stine, played by Jack Black in the film. A sequel will hit theaters in 2018.

Last month, a film adaptation of the TV series Are You Afraid of the Dark? was announced with IT writer Gary Dauberman attached. The Nickelodeon series featured teens meeting every week by a campfire to tell each other horrifying tales. That film will land in theaters in 2019.

The Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark adaptation is headed into production next summer.

[H/T Deadline]