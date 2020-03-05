Scott Derrickson to Direct Bermuda Triangle Thriller With Chris Evans

Since filmmaker Scott Derrickson stepped away from Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness fans have been wondering what the next project for the director would be, and now we know! Variety reports that Derrickson has signed on to rewrite and direct the Skydance film Bermuda, a thriller set in the ever elusive and mysterious Bermuda Triangle in the Caribbean, a site where planes and boats have frequently gone missing. Derrickson won’t be the only Marvel Cinematic Universe alum that will venture into the Triangle though as the trade notes Captain America himself Chris Evans is circling the lead role for the movie. What part Evans will play in the film remains to be seen.

Skydance has been developing a version of this film for seven years at this point with drafts of the screenplay having been written by The Great Wall & Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time co-writers Doug Miro & Carlo Bernard and a different draft written by Freddy vs Jason and Baywatch scribes Damian Shannon & Mark Swift. Derrickson and his writing partner C. Robert Cargill, who collaborated on Doctor Strange and Sinister, will re-write a new draft.

There is a bit of irony with Derrickson stepping in to direct Bermuda as just two years ago, Spider-Man director Sam Raimi was attached to direct the same film. As fans know, Raimi was tapped by Marvel Studios to direct the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel after Derrickson walked away, citing “creative differences;” effectively meaning Derrickson and Raimi have swapped their next projects.

Derrickson made his debut in the film world by stepping behind the camera for various hororr movies, directing the likes of Hellraiser: Inferno and The Exorcism of Emily Rose. His first step into major studio movies came with the 2008 remake of The Day the Earth Stood Still, a film which was met with a tepid critical and box office response despite starring Keanu Reeves. From there he created the Sinister franchise with Blumhouse, delivering an $82 million worldwide hit on a $3 million budget with the first film.

He dabbled in the studio system again with 2014’s Deliver Us from Evil and after that film was tapped to bring the Sorcerer Supreme, Doctor Strange, to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The film introduced Benedict Cumberbatch as the character to the world and gave Derrickson the biggest hit of his career with $677 million worldwide. The filmmaker had been tapped to direct the 2021 sequel to the film, previously described as the first superhero horror movie from Marvel Studios, but has since departed the project.