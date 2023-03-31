Scream 6: Emma Roberts Says She Would Return to Franchise

Soon after the fifth Scream movie was released, a sixth installment was announced. The upcoming movie will reportedly leave the town of Woodsboro and see the characters going up against a new Ghostface in New York. Most of the fifth movie's survivors will be returning in addition to longtime franchise star, Courteney Cox. However, Neve Campbell will not be returning as Sidney Prescott due to a pay disagreement. While many fans are disappointed by the Neve news, there will be one long-awaited return and that's Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere. As Panettiere gears up for her second outing of the franchise, it has raised the question of another possible Scream 4 return: Emma Roberts. During a recent chat with Dread Central, Roberts said she would be open to returning to the franchise.

"Maybe I'd go back to Scream, I feel like I wasn't done with Scream," Roberts shared when asked about what horror franchise she'd love to visit.

As for Campbell, here's what the star recently said in a statement about not returning for the sixth movie: "Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," she confirmed to Deadline. "As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream." She added, "I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on. To all my Scream fans, I love you. You've always been so incredibly supportive to me. I'm forever grateful to you and to what this franchise has given me over the past 25 years."

With Campbell not returning and with David Arquette's Dewey getting killed in this year's sequel, Cox is poised to be the only star from the original film to appear in the upcoming movie. However, with new cast members like Jenna Ortega, Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown all returning, it's possible that Gale will only earn minimal screen time.

"I did not die so yes you will see me," Cox confirmed to Variety. "Gale's pretty strong. She may not ever [die], but who knows!"

Stay tuned for details on Scream 6.