Scream 6 Star Teases Most Aggressive and Violent Ghostface Ever

Throughout the Scream franchise, Ghostface has carried out a number of murders, but according to Scream 6 star Jenna Ortega, the villain will be even more intense and brutal while committing their crimes. Ortega debuted in the franchise earlier this year in the series' latest sequel, which took the intensity of the murders to new levels, so she's clearly well-versed in what the villain is capable of, as her comments confirm that the upcoming film will take the killer's terror to new heights. Scream 6 is currently expected to shoot this summer with a March 31, 2023 release date.

"Ghostface gets a lot more intimidating," Ortega shared with Entertainment Tonight. "I just read part of the script, and it just gets more and more gory. I think that this is probably the most aggressive and violent version of Ghostface we've ever seen, which I think will really be fun to shoot."

In addition to Ortega, this year's sequel also saw the debut of stars Melissa Barrera, Mason Gooding, and Jasmin Savoy Brown, with all four slated to return to the franchise with Scream 6. The new film is said to focus on "the four survivors of the Ghostface killings as they leave Woodsboro behind and start a fresh chapter."

Scream 6 won't only feature relative newcomers making their returns to the series, as Scream 4's Hayden Panettiere will be making her return as Kirby. While Ortega shared her excitement about that comeback, she played coy about the specifics of the return.

"I'm not even going to try to touch on it," Ortega addressed of Panettiere's return. "She has been one of my favorite characters in the franchise for a long time so the fact that her character gets to come back and redeem herself is really exciting."

A key component of each Scream film is that a new killer (or killers) takes on the identity of Ghostface and meets their demise before the end of the film. The same can be said of this year's Ghostface, with fans sure to already start speculating about what sort of character could assume the ruthless identity.

Scream 6 is scheduled to land in theaters on March 31, 2023.

