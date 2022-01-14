Scream Star Opens Up About Neve Campbell Exiting the Franchise

✖

The long-running Scream franchise is returning for a sixth installment after its fifth movie scared up quite a big box office haul earlier this year. Unfortunately, when Scream 6 hits theaters, it will be without its biggest star. Neve Campbell has appeared in all five Scream films to this point, alongside Courteney Cox and David Arquette, but she will be sitting out Scream 6 due to the contract she was offered. It's odd to think about a Scream movie being made without Campbell's Sidney Prescott, but one of the new generation Scream stars supports Campbell's decision.

Jasmin Savoy Brown, the breakout Yellowjackets star who took on a prominent role in the fifth Scream, appeared at an Emmy FYC event this weekend and was asked about Campbell's decision to turn down her Scream 6 contract. Brown said that Campbell needed to do the right thing for herself.

"I absolutely respect her for that. I think that it's hard to be a woman in this industry and in any industry at all," Brown told Variety. "If any person, but especially any woman, feels that she deserves more – whether that's a financial situation with work, out of a relationship, out of fill in the blank – if she can walk away, I support that."

Even without Campbell, the cast of Scream 6 still has high hopes for what the movie can be. Brown went on to say, "The script is fantastic and the franchise goes on in a beautiful way."

"Sadly I won't be making the next Scream film," Campbell said in a statement earlier this month. "As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream. I felt the offer that was presented my did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It's been a very difficult decision to move on."

Of the original three Scream stars that have remained in the franchise, it appears only Courteney Cox will appear in Scream 6. Campbell is sitting the film out and David Arquette's Dewey was killed in the fifth installment.

Scream 6 is set to arrive in theaters on March 31, 2023.